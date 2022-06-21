Crumb Quilting 101: Turning Crumbs into Quilts

After you finish up your projects, what do you do with your leftovers? Do you keep, donate, or toss those small scraps? Those crumbs. You know, the tiny, weird-shaped pieces? Two words – crumb quilting.

I’ve been on a quest to organize my scraps this year. (I knew when scraps started appearing all over my house, that things were out of control.) But what about those crazy crumbs. Do you hate to toss them out as much as I do? I think the best solution is to sew them all back together with crumb quilting. That way, you’ll have some colorful fabric pieces that can be used in another quilt.

Why make crumb quilts?

Saves money. (No shopping required.)



Saves the planet. (Keep them out of the landfill.)



Saves time. (Piece them as you’re working on other projects.)Saves you. (No rules—so it’s fun and relaxing!)

I have made several quilts with red, orange, yellow, and pink batiks over the years. It’s time to take on the leftovers–and especially those crumbs. There are plenty of odd shapes and sizes in this heap. So where to begin?

Remember, no rules. But here are a few suggestions: If you have lots of rectangles and strips, join the crumbs to these. Then cut them apart and repeat.

Some quilters like to join lots of small pieces into strips, then join the strips together.

My scraps include lots of odd shapes, plus some rectangles, wedges, triangles, and a few strips. I decided to start with smaller shapes and build outward, much like a log cabin block. (It’s a little like our Sew Easy Lesson for Crazy Piecing.)

Larger patches, triangles, and strips are added as I build my block. The wonkier the shapes and angles, the better it looks!

I keep adding scraps until the piece fits under my 9½” square ruler. (Some of those trimmings will be perfect for another block.)

Voila! A finished block

What can you do with crumb blocks?

Make them 5” or 10” squares and substitute them for precuts in a pattern.



Use long strips of crumbs for colorful sashes or borders.



Pair with a solid or tonal fabric for fancy triangle-square units, Flying Geese, or Four-Patches.



Cut simple appliquè shapes (like flowers, leaves, or hearts) from them.



I Left My Heart in Ireland block from our 150+ Free Quilt Block Patterns

I’ve got nine blocks completed (so far) with some ideas for turning them into star blocks…or maybe Crumbly Leaves blocks…or maybe I’ll just add contrasting batik sashes and a brilliantly colored border. No rush. I’m just getting started and the scrap bin is still full. If you can fit 10 to 15 minutes into your quilting day to play with fabric crumbs, you’ll be on your way to designing your own colorful quilt fabric and fancy blocks. (And your fabric stash will thank you.)

Happy quilting!

Eileen