Creative Staycation Planning

I have a vacation coming up! I’m looking forward to kayaking and camping on a lake in the western part of my state. I’ve been there before—it is beautiful, tranquil, and relaxing. I can’t wait! But I have a week off and the camping trip is only four days … I think I’ll indulge myself with some outdoor art activities and plan a creative staycation!

Weather permitting, summer is a fabulous time to work outside, make a mess, and have some fun. Here are a few thing I have done or plan to do on my summer vacation.

Dyeing

I love dyeing fabric—I’m no expert but I’m a confident beginner who loves a challenge. Here’s a story I want to share about one of my dyeing forays. It’s about the time I hosted a baby shower and included a group tie-dyeing activity as part of it.

Tie Dye Party

Guests brought onesies, burp cloths, and other items intended as gifts for the baby—but, first, we dyed them! I had elastic bands and twine for folks to use. They simply wrapped and pinched and folded what they brought in interesting ways.

Here’s a great idea I learning from the internet to help folks distinguish their ‘artwork’ from that of others when you’re working in a large group—first, buy a batch of alphabet beads like these. Then, with a safety pin, thread on a bead or two to identify yourself. I had people use their initials or, if they had a short name like Joe, to use three beads. Then, they pinned this onto their bundle so when the dyeing was done, they could see what they created before gifting it!

We soaked the tied bundles in a soda ash solution and then plunked them into dye pots to batch for a while.

Garden Tie Dye Party.

By the way, this style of tie dyeing is suitable for novices and experts alike. Someone needs to know how to mix the dye, etc. But the party guests need no experience at all to have fun.

After a break for lunch, we removed the items from the dye. Then rinsed them, and hung them to dry along my garden fence. That baby was dressed to impress with all of these dyed clothes!

Holding a dye party was a lot of fun but also a lot of work. This year, I plan to use my time experimenting with subtler results rather than the dramatic patterning of this sort of tie dye. I will do some gradient dyeing with half-yard pieces, dipping some back into the dye bath repeatedly to get darker and bolder colors. This is a time-consuming dyeing style that I’ll save for working by myself or with a few like-minded friends.

Sun Printing

One sun printing process, cyanotype, is a photographic style that utilizes the sun to develop an artful print. Since I do not want to mix the chemicals myself, I will buy preprinted fabric sheets to play with, like these from Jacquard.

With preprinted sheets, you just follow the directions. I plan to use leaves, grass, and other items from my yard and garden as subjects for these prints. Since I haven’t tried it yet, I have nothing to show you—but I hope to use some of my vacation time for this art sport.

Another form of sun ‘printing’ uses special paint. After applying the paint to your fabric, you then place items on top—like a “conventional” cyanotype—and allow the sun to do the work. The paints I used came in a kit from PRO® Chemical & Dye. They were especially fun due to the variety of colors in the kit. This is the kit I used.

Sun printing.

In this example, I used leaves from a house plant plus some button-like items I found in my garage. They were rubbery with a hole in the middle and I don’t know what they were intended for but they made fun prints!

The day I was painting outside, it was fairly blustery and I was afraid the leaves and things would blow away so I placed a storm window (regular glass) on top. This let the sun through but kept my composition intact. As with most sun printing, good contact is needed between the item and the fabric to get a distinct print so the added pressure of the window really helped with that too.

Painting

One aspirational thing I’d like to try is painting fabric for a purpose. I was inspired by artist Julie Garcia and her article in the Summer 2024 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. She created her own beautiful fabrics for landscape quilts. Her quilt examples were stunning and her painted fabric reminded me that there are so many colors in nature to capture! Skies are not always blue and grass is not always green. Especially in art quilts, there’s even more license to play and let your inner artist show through.

Julia Garcia’s painted fabric.

I have some projects in mind and I hope to intentionally paint some backgrounds using Julie’s guidance.

Here is to having some fun this summer, especially if part of your time off is a staycation at home. I love having time at home to play with fabric and other tools as well as taking a much-needed trip. For me, mixing the two for my time off is an inspiring combination!

Happy quilting,

Kristine

