Creating a Studio | Quilt & Tell Podcast

In honor of Studio Month at Quilting Daily Nancy Mahoney, quilt designer, author, and frequent contribor to our quilting magazines joins the podcast to share her insights on creating the perfect sewing studio. Tracy, Lori and Ginger start out the episode chatting about what they love about their sewing spaces. In Fine Finishes, they dive deep into their dreams to share what their ideal sewing studio would entail.

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger Letter from a Listener

Lori’s sewing studio.

More of Lori’s sewing studio.

The view from Ginger’s banister.

Ginger uses the bottom floor of her house to take photos of her quilts from above!

Open Studio | Nancy Mahoney

Nancy Mahoney, quilt designer, author, and frequent contribor to our quilting magazines.

Learn more about Angela at: http://www.nancymahoney.com/

The ironing area in Nancy’s studio.

The fabric room in Nancy’s studio.

The cutting table in Nancy’s studio.

Nancy’s Mahoney’s Secrets to Quilting Success workshop starting 11/13/2020- 12/11/2020. Registration closes on 11/27/2020.

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews