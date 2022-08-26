Crafting a Business: Start Your Own Longarm or Custom Quiltmaking Business

Have you ever considered combining your love for quilting and crafting with a possible new business venture? We’re all feeling the pinch of inflation and are looking for ways to not only stretch our crafting dollars, but also potentially even create new forms of income through our crafting habit. As part of our Savvy Scrapper series, in addition to fun tips, fresh ideas, and ingenious hacks to keep everyone quilting and crafting on a budget, we’ll also be delving into ways, ideas, and inspiration for crafting a business of your own.

If you’ve ever thought about taking your quilting and quiltmaking to the next level by starting a business, you may want to learn from someone who has taken that leap and succeeded. Shelly Pagliai shares everything she wishes she had known, and everything she learned along the way, to becoming her own boss with a longarm quilting business. She provides detailed, expert advice in a friendly and approachable way, sharing everything you’ll need to consider as you embark upon a new professional journey—from marketing and pricing to taxes and insurance. Use the worksheets and prompts to plan the best way to turn your passion into your profession.

Check out this excerpt of Quilting For Hire: Start Your Own Longarm or Custom Quiltmaking Business: Vision, Business Plan, Tools & Supplies, Branding, Marketing, and More by Shelly Pagliai (C&T Publishing, 2022) and download a pdf of a portion of the first chapter.

We want to know – have you ever considered starting your own quiltmaking business? What’s stopping you? What questions do you have about starting a quilting business?