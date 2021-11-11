Corduroy: Add Texture to Your Next Project

Although not often associated with quilting, corduroy is making its way into the world of piecework. As with the recent arrival of linen, rayon, and cotton lawn, quilters are discovering the expanded design possibilities of integrating the textural qualities of corduroy into their projects. And since today is National Corduroy day, we thought we’d delve into this fascinating fabric!

As a woven fabric, corduroy works well with most other fabrics found at your local quilt shop. In fact, the combination of the rich warmth of the corduroy ribs can add a directional and a tonal dimension to many familiar quilt patterns as well as act as a spark to quilters that want to explore new design directions.

By taking a few moments to learn about the workings of corduroy, you’ll be ready to step out of your usual fabric choices—and may find yourself inspired.

Characteristics

The recognizable feature of corduroy are the ridges—called wales—which run lengthwise along the selvedge. The number of wales per inch gives each variety of corduroy its name—over 16 wales/inch is called pincord or pinwale, 11/inch is known as standard, and jumbo or wide wale comes in at 6 wales/inch. Although these are the most common sizes, wale count can be as small as 22/inch and as large as 3/inch.

The wales have a definite visual and physical grain. By running your hand down the ribs, it’s easy to determine with the grain (smooth) and against the grain (resistant). In addition to this physical characteristic of the wales, a definite color shift is visible when viewing the fabric with and against the grain—especially in the wider wales. Use these variables to your advantage when planning your project.

The color range of corduroy fabrics is limitless—and in addition to lush solids, fun prints are available. Don’t overlook seasonal and novelty prints.

Care & Fiber Content

Corduroy is most often woven from cotton or a cotton/poly blend. For ease of sewing and handling, whenever possible, purchase high-quality, 100% cotton corduroy. Check that woven (non-ridged) side of the fabric is a tight weave. It’s this base that holds the wales in place. A loose base may, over time, release the cut wales.

Corduroy can be washed repeatedly. (Do you remember those children’s overalls from years gone by?) The fabric softens with frequent washing and becomes even cozier.

Prewash your fabric with the same care that you would use for your quilting cottons. High quality fabric should shrink very little, but if concerned, buy a small amount and run it through a wash/dry cycle to test for shrinkage.

To avoid the need to press—which will flatten the wales—remove the fabric from the dryer while still quite damp and hang to dry. If wrinkles still appear, hold your iron just above the fabric surface and let the steam do the work. When lightly moistened with the stem, run your hands down the right side of the fabric—with the grain—to reduce the wrinkles. Whenever possible, do not press directly on the surface of the corduroy ribs.

Sewing tips

Garment sewists are familiar with some of the distinctives for sewing with corduroy.

Foremost is that when planning your project, note the grain and make use of it. For a quilt, you may want to have all the grain go in the same direction. For a pillow with a central design, having the grain radiate to the outside edges can add a subtle accent to the design. When using the thicker, wider wales, don’t get too fussy with the pattern. Let the fabric steal the show.

Because of the grain, extra fabric may be needed—depending on how you are planning to integrate the corduroy into your project. Most projects have the wales running in the same direction. While they don’t need to do this, you do need to plan ahead so that you purchase enough fabric and that the pieces are cut to their best advantage.

What about seam finishing? For pinwale and medium wale, no special finishing is required. If your medium wale is shedding a bit, pinking the edges should help. However, a little extra care with jumbo wale will serve you well. Zigzag the edges to keep things under control—and to help flatten the seam allowance. If you have access to a serger, that’s another good option.

A ¼” seam allowance is fine for pinwale and medium wale. For wide wale, increase the seam allowance to ½” to allow for the thickness of the fabric. Trim or pink the edges after stitching, if desired.

To press seams, lightly dampen the stitching line and fingerpress the seam open. If necessary, run just the tip of the iron down the center of the seam.

The top layer of the corduroy tends to push ahead—or “creep”—whether being sewn to itself or to another fabric. A little patience and the following tips will minimize this:

• Depending on the thickness of your corduroy, loosen the pressure regulator on your sewing machine to reduce force the on your presser foot. The fabrics will run through more easily under the foot and the annoying bunching will be minimized.



• Pin more frequently—and with jumbo wale, pin much more frequently!

• If you have one, use a walking foot. (If you don’t have one, this might be a good time to invest in one. You’ll wonder what you did without it!) The walking foot keeps both layers of fabric moving under the foot at the same speed.

• With jumbo wale, you might also experiment with a slightly longer stitch length than usual.

• Run a few test seams through to determine the best combination of pressure, pinning, and stitch length. It’s worth the extra effort at the front end of a project to reduce frustration once you get started.

Corduroy is cozy, comfortable, and easy to work with. Once you’ve stitched up a few projects, you might find yourself incorporating this traditional garment fabric into home dec, accessories, totes, and quilts on a regular basis. Give it a try!

Corduroy Appreciation Day is celebrated on November 11, 2011 (11-11-11). Why then? The vertical lines of the date resemble the wales in the honored fabric. Many sewing enthusiasts continue to celebrate it every November 11th, simply because it’s fun!

Give quilting with corduroy a try, and start your Christmas sewing and decorating, with Jen Daly’s cozy, comfy Corduroy Christmas pillow pattern.