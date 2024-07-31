Color Play: Double Take

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Have you looked through the new McCall’s Quilting Fall 2024 issue yet? If you like quilt projects that involve cutting, sewing, then cutting and sewing more, you’ll want to check it out since we have such a good collection of patterns with creative, interesting takes on that process. Look for it in digital or print form. Now, let’s move on to a little color play with the Double Take quilt pattern.

One of these incredible designs is Double Take by Michelle Freedman. I love this pattern! The block not only looks very cool and modern, but the construction is so clever and fun!

Double Take by Michelle Freedman.

Gigi’s Version

The rectangular block is made with two 10” squares and creates zero fabric waste. You’ll have to check out the pattern to learn the specifics, but when I made my version, I created an open, diagonal setting that gave the blocks a totally different look. In this post, I’ll discuss how you can try the diagonal setting for yourself, without any templates or special tools.

Six blocks set into width-of-fabric strips.

I made six blocks using the adorable Woodland Wonder collection by Gingiber for Moda fabrics. Then, I decided to set them into width-of-fabric strips in 5 different background fabrics. I think it would look amazing using the same background fabric throughout as well; maybe next time!

Making big, long setting triangles.

Wouldn’t it be interesting to set these blocks at an angle, I thought. Here’s how I did it. I had about 12” or so of one of the black background fabrics so I squared it up, removed the selvages, and mark a straight diagonal line from corner to corner. I had to use multiple rulers to reach all the way across the fabric. Then I did the same with the fabric used on the opposite side.

I don’t have a yardstick so stacking rulers will do.

Stacking the rulers and aligning the inch marks ensures that the line will be totally straight.

Sewing at an angle means some seams must be offset. Double check before sewing to make sure you’re covered!

It was then on the diagonal to make 2 long triangles. I just used one triangle since I had different fabrics on each side of the top. If you use the same background fabric throughout, you can use both triangles; one on each side. Then it was time to stitch one long triangle to one of the block strips. When I pinned the pieces together, I made sure that the strip was offset enough so that there would be enough fabric to cover the angled edge that would be created.

The top corner of the long triangle is now the quilt top corner, and I can trim the strip even with it.

Then I stitched the triangle to the strip and used the triangle’s right angle to mark where to trim to make both edges straight. And did the same on the opposite side.

Trimming both sides even with the triangles. One side needs more trimmed off but I think it will work out alright.

Now the next strip could be added to each side (the ones that will be on both sides of the center strip). I added another piece of fabric to make both of these second strips a bit longer so I could be sure the fabric would cover all the way across the angled edges that would have to be trimmed. I trimmed the narrow ‘top’ part first.

The left one has been marked, the right has been marked and trimmed.

Then I trimmed both long ‘side’ parts in the same way, by aligning with the triangle’s long edges.

When both sides are ready, join them together with the center strip. Almost done!

Now I could join both sides to the center strip and finish up my little experiment! So that’s just what happened.

Just a liiiitle bit uneven. I’ve been trimming a lot for this project; what’s one more final trim?

You can see that one side was just a tiny bit longer than the other, which only became apparent when they were joined. But no biggie! I just trimmed the long side even.

And voila! I’m interested in trying a single background fabric next time.

To finish, I stitched close to the edge on all sides so the not-quite-bias edges wouldn’t distort. Setting blocks askew is a really fun way to give your work and new and interesting angle; maybe you can try it out sometime!

If you stitch up your own color play Double Take quilt we hope you share with us in the comments.

Happy quilting!

