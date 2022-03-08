Color of the Year? How About Color FOR the Year!

I love color and I love purple, so I am beside-myself excited about both the Pantone® and Kona® Solids colors of the year for 2022! Pantone has chosen Very Peri, which I think they call a blue, but it tickles my purple-loving heart because it looks kind of blue-purple to me; periwinkle blue, even. Hence the name, perhaps. Robert Kaufman Fabrics’ Kona color for 2022 is Cosmos, a beautiful red-purple. Folks, this is why I love color so much: both of these colors say ‘purple’ to me yet they also represent the power of analogous colors on the color wheel.

Speaking of the power of color, the Spring issue of Quilting Arts Magazine has several articles specifically about color—starting with the cover, a detail of Margarita Korioth’s painted and pieced quilt titled “Peaks.” In her article, Margarita adds accents of paint to already colorful blocks to amp up the appeal and—well—the color! Her technique is ‘why didn’t I think of that?’ approachable and very fun. This article will tickle the hearts of anyone who loves a little mixed-media in their quilts.

Also in the Spring issue is Maria Shell’s “Totally Rad Pieced Plaids,” detailing her approach to maximizing color use. She creates her own ‘plaid’ pieced fabric by incorporating solids and prints—and showing us how to do it, too! I love the effect these pieced plaids create. Maria’s quilts have always thrilled me so I am excited to try these techniques to create my own ‘fabric.’

Lyric Montgomery Kinard rounds out her fabulous five-part series, “Jumpstart Your Art,” with its final chapter on highlighting monochromatic color and allowing it to take center stage. This series has provided prompts and exercises that have been fun and challenging, really making us ask, ‘what if?’ Lyric’s articles have been an art class for me and I have learned so much—the lessons are useful for all artists, not just quilters, so share this with your friends who are painters, paper artists, illustrators, and more. Lyric has created a card deck , “Start Your Art: 48 warm up exercises to jumpstart your art,” packed full of art challenges. Pick a card, any card, and you’re off on an art adventure! Visit lyrickinard.com for more information.

There’s lots more about using color in unique and innovative ways in the Spring issue. Check it out and happy quilting!

Best wishes, Kristine

IMAGE AT TOP: Inspired by Pantone’s Very Peri and Kona’s Cosmos—both 2022 colors of the year—Kristine pulled a few fabrics to highlight the colors’ versatility. That fabric in the middle almost looks like it has both of these colors in it, doesn’t it?