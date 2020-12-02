Color Makes the Quilt | Quilt & Tell Podcast

Giuseppe Ribaudo, aka Giucy Giuce, joins Tracy, Lori and Ginger to talk about fabric, growing up in New York, and his journey to become a quilter. Diane Harris is our guest for the Fine Finishes segment. She is a HandiQuilter ambassador who joins us to talk about fabric selection. Stay Tuned!

Welcome | Quilt Chat

The hosts chat. Lori has finished four quilts in the past month. Here are photos of the fronts and backs (of course!).

Open Studios | Giuseppe Ribaudo

Giuseppe Ribaudo (AKA Giucy Giuce) learned to sew from his grandmother at a young age. In 2008 he began quilting and has never looked back. Giuseppe Ribaudo is a quilter, fabric & pattern designer, and a sewing instructor.

Giuseppe's Fabric Collections.

Mini series quilt patterns with Allison Glass

Follow Giuseppe on Instagram

Fine Finishes | Diane Harris

HandiQuilter ambassador Diane Harris joins Quilt & Tell to chat about choosing fabrics. Diane is a quilter who loves everything about the process and enjoys sharing it with others. She’s been sewing for almost 50 years and quilting for three decades. How does she choose fabrics to keep her quilts looking fresh and exciting? Stay tuned to learn more.

Diane's website

Instagram

Facebook

