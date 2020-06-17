Classes That Rock | Podcast

Angela Huffman, co-host of Love of Quilting TV and owner of Quilted Joy Designs, joins the podcast to share her quilting journey and teaching philosophy. Tracy shares a letter from a listener who is looking for tips on getting her 11-year-old her first sewing machine. In Fine Finishes, we discuss what happens when the student becomes the master.
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger Letter from a Listener
The EverSewn Sparrow 20: http://www.eversewn.com/sparrow20
Brother LB5000 Star Wars: https://www.brother-usa.com/products/lb5000s
CP6350M Sewing Machine Cosplay Edition: https://www.singer.com/cp6350m-sewing-machine-cosplay-edition
Open Studio | Angela Huffman
Learn more about Angela at: https://quiltedjoy.com/
