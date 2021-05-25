Celebrating the Red, White, and Blue: A Patriotic Quilts Roundup

The sky is blue (most of the time), the grass is green, the flowers are blooming and the flags are flying. These are all signs that it’s high time to start digging into those patriotic quilts! Patriotic quilts are always a favorite amongst quilters and we totally get it. They’re bright and beautiful and whether we’re making a quilt to celebrate the 4th of July, Memorial Day, Flag Day or a homecoming for beloved military family members, patriotic quilts are all designed to honor the land that we love.

We’ve scoured our vast library of patterns and found a few of our favorite patriotic quilt patterns that we’d like to share with you. We think you’re going to love them as much as we do. And don’t forget about our Best of Patriotic Quilts Lookbook and our Best Selling Patriotic Quilts Pattern Collection where you can glean even more ideas and inspiration for a new patriotic quilt to add to your collection! We hope you enjoy!

America the Beautiful

America the Beautiful designed by Florence Moy

Feast your eyes on this easy Quilt of Valor. Patriotic prints are plentiful and if, by chance, you cannot find them, simple red, white, and blue prints will do an equally honorable job.

Parade Rest

Marianne Fons chose a classic Pinwheel Star block for her latest Quilt of Valor.

Homeland

Large triangle-squares are arranged to create stylized stars and stripes in this easy Quilt of Valor-compliant throw quilt. Choose scrappy red, blue and white/cream prints that include patriotic and traditional motifs to make a quilt to honor a veteran or member of the armed services.

Yankee Doodle

Bea Lee’s patriotic quilt will have you celebrating in style! Its simple blocks combine with pieced sashes to make this patriotic charmer. Clever color placement within these blocks and sashing creates movement in Bea’s throw-size quilt that will be sure to stun!

Salute to Service

A magnificent quilt, this pattern uses clever strip-piecing techniques and striped fabric to create spectacular effects.

There you have it, a celebratory selection of patriotic quilts that you can dig into as the summer begins. We want to know, will you be working on any patriotic quilts this year?