Celebrating National Consignment Day: Sourcing Vintage Quilts

I recently recorded the Quilt Jacket Workshop with Quilt & Tell co-hosts Ginger Sheehy-Tatic and Lori Baker, and Meg Healy. I wanted to participate so I could brush up on my garment-making skills, but I had no idea I was going to have so much fun in the process!

This project is amazingly colorful.

With the trend in turning quilts into jackets and other clothing hitting a major spike, we thought it might be helpful to write a post for National Consignment Day about sourcing quilts to recycle. Since I just finished cutting up an old quilt, I volunteered for the task.

Where to Find Vintage Quilts

Back in the day, you could find a quilt in every thrift store. Today it is a bit trickier since makers are snatching them up, but it is not impossible. Mary Kate wrote an amazing article about some of her favorite thrift store finds that is truly inspiring. But she is a pro at finding great stuff. I have had my best luck shopping on eBay in years past. I used to get lucky at a yearly church sale where I snatched up a hand-appliqued and embroidered beauty for about $40. I have no idea why it was so cheap. I recently found a big selection at my local antique “barn” type store—you know the kind where vendors have booths to sell their wares. I found tops and finished quilts and prices ranged from $20-$70. There was no rhyme or reason (that I could see) in the pricing.

What to Look For

When you find a quilt, it’s time to take a closer look at it. Open it up and assess. Is the pattern appealing? Do you like the fabrics? Now take a closer look. Is it damaged? I was so nervous to cut up the quilt I used for my jacket, I decided to test the pattern on another quilt first. The quilt below had several places that were damaged.

This vintage quilt had several places that were damaged. We refer to this as a “Cutter quilt”—or a quilt that is damaged in some places, but has good portions too.

Quilts like this are sometimes referred to as “Cutter Quilts.” A cutter quilt is one that has some damage, but large enough portions that are in good shape that you can reuse those portions and give them new life. Upon closer inspection, I found that while it was damaged, I could work around those spots to make the quilt coat. And if anything went wrong, I didn’t feel bad if it got ruined. This was a well-loved quilt after all!

I laid out the pattern pieces on the quilt to ensure I had enough good parts to make the jacket.

Depending upon your project, you will want to ensure that you have big enough quilt “yardage” to make your project.

I know many quilters gasp when they think about cutting into a vintage quilt, however, I hope you will consider these facts:

Not all quilts are worthy of being in a museum. Some quilts have been loved a lot! (Or chewed by animals) Antique quilts do not fit modern mattresses. Reusing unwanted quilts saves them from ending up in a landfill.

So many people are giving old quilts new life! I find it incredibly inspiring. Personally, I have more quilted coats in my future. Whether I use quilts I find at the thrift store, or make a quilt and cut it up, a quilted coat is comfy and stylish.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy