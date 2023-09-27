Celebrating International Coffee Day in Quilty Style: Sip & Stitch

In a world focused on the ceaseless pursuit of productivity, there are few pleasures as universally cherished as a perfectly brewed cup of coffee. Its rich aroma and robust flavor serve as a daily ritual, a comforting embrace in the morning, and a source of inspiration throughout the day. So what if we told you celebrating International Coffee Day can take your coffee appreciation to new heights? Well, it’s true! Keep reading to get cup-loads of inspiration from editor of Quilting Arts Magazine, Kristine Lundblad.

Celebrate International Coffee Day with Us

Did you know October 1 is International Coffee Day?! I didn’t either and I am an AVID coffee drinker. So I will definitely be lifting a mug in celebration when that day rolls around! As I was thinking about it — sipping on that thought, as it were — I wondered what kind of coffee-related quilts are out there that I could make in celebration of this fine day.

Coffee-Inspired Quilts

First, I found the quilt, Coffee Conversations with Dad by Natalie Crabtree — along with its sweet story — here. I love this blocky mug and its angular handle interspersed with pieced complimentary blocks. And the pattern is available in our shop. This is a great design and at 72″ x 72″ it would make a great bed quilt for the special coffee lover in your life.

Coffee Buzz is another quilt I came across. This free pattern by Gail Kessler features appliquéd coffee mugs, tilted here and there at playful angles. I imagine this wallhanging-sized quilt as lovely décor in a breakfast nook or dining room. And the border features a coffee-themed ‘conversation’ print! So you could use any fun fabric that featured things you eat with your coffee like donuts or other breakfast foods, a diner scene, almost anything.

Make Your Own Java Block

Next, I started looking at my favorite coffee mug and decided it reminded me of the Tumbler block, a one-patch shape that is so fun to work with. So I pulled out my graph paper and drafted a Tumbler template, cutting two colored fabrics (the ‘mugs’) and three white background pieces. Then I hand-cut curved handles from prefused fabric — getting kind of close to the colors of the mug fabrics — fused them on a background shape, and then sewed that to the corresponding ‘mug’ fabric to create a cup!

This was a fun little creative exercise and, who knows, I may keep playing and making rows and rows of these coffee mugs to create a quilt for my breakfast room! And here’s a tip for paper piecing fans: You’ll delight in the myriad patterns you’ll find by Googling ‘paper pieced coffee cup pattern’—give it a try!

Use Your Coffee Maker to Dye Fabrics

On a slightly different vein, Jean Sredl dyes fabric in old, retired coffee makers, as she wrote in Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2023. And be sure to watch the amazing video my colleague Hannah made when she tried out Jean’s technique. Fun and also coffee-related! What could be better??

Let’s Sip & Celebrate

I hope with these ideas, celebrating International Coffee Day is a fun and fully-caffeinated experience! Whatever way you like to sew or experiment with coffee-related themes, I know you’ll have fun on your journey. Be sure to share your quilty creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Happy quilting and brewing,

Kristine