Celebrate Star Wars Day, the Quilting Edition

Happy Star Wars Day to all who celebrate.

I still remember going to the movies in 1978 to see the film that everyone was talking about, Star Wars. I was the youngest of five children and somehow lucked out and got to see it 3 times. I loved everything about it—the story, the visual effects, the characters. (I had a big ol’ crush on Harrison Ford too!)

All this reminiscing about Star Wars got me thinking about quilt patterns that might have a Star Wars theme? Did we have any that might make my fandom heart go pitter-pat? The answer was a resounding YES when I searched our pattern archives.

First up is the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pattern. Originally published in McCalls Easy Quilts in 2017, the digital pattern is available on our website. Designed by Jean Nolte for the spring 2017 issue of McCall’s Easy Quilts, this design is perfect for showing off licensed novelty prints.

Next up is the Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter quilt. This quilt was originally published in Easy Quilts 2015 and was also designed by Jean Nolte using Star Wars fabrics.

Finally, this quilt is a favorite of mine. Designed by Charisma Horton, May the Fourth was originally published in McCall’s Quilting Magazine (May/June 2020). What I love about this particular quilt is the subtlety. Unless you look closely, you would never know that the fabric features Princess Leia.

In the Jan/Feb issue of Quilty magazine, we featured a quilt by Natalie Crabtree. The design reminded me of the Death Star as soon as I saw it. What do you think? (The styling in the photo definitely helps!)

Finally, while I don’t have a pattern for this project, I wanted to share a Star Wars-inspired bag that I made a few years back. I used a bag pattern by Sara Lawson as the base and I embellished it with applique, embroidery, and an iron-on foiling technique.

I hope these quilt patterns inspire you to make a quilt for yourself or the Star Wars fan in your life.

May the 4th be with you!

Tracy

*featured in header image: That’s No Moon by Natalie Crabtree, Quilty Jan/Feb 2019