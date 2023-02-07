Did you notice all the Valentine’s Day decorations and candy popping up in stores the day after Christmas? Aisles upon aisles of bright red hearts, cards, and sweets. To celebrate the season, I’ve created my own candy heart quilt pattern that will bring a smile to anyone’s face!

I’ve made a few heart quilts — like Duets from Quiltmaker’s January/February 2016 issue and thought: maybe there’s a small, quick, and quilty way to jazz things up for Valentine’s Day.After all, who can resist those fun little conversation candy hearts? And how much fun would it be to make them — from fabric?

Photo courtesy of the author.

I volunteered to take on this sugarless experiment using supplies I already have in my quilting/crafting studio that you probably have, too!

Project Supplies

✓ Fabric and Felt in various pinks and reds ✓ Batting ✓ Ribbon ✓ Template Plastic ✓ Contact Paper

✓ Fabric Paint and Paintbrush ✓ Rubber Stamps (letters) and Stamp Ink ✓ Embroidery Thread and Needles ✓ Fabric Glue ✓ Fabric Markers ✓ Pinking Shears

You might also need some actual conversation candy hearts — for the various expressions (and perhaps a snack).

Let’s Get Started on this Candy Heart Quilt Pattern

I decided to make two plastic template hearts—one for the fabric and a second ½″ smaller for batting pieces used to stuff the hearts. Using a folded piece of contact paper, I drew one half of a 4″ heart with a smaller heart just inside it.

Photo courtesy of the author.

I cut out the shapes, adhered them to the template plastic, then cut around them for my templates.

Lettering the Candy Heart

Now on to the fabrics and the words. For my first two hearts, I chose a pretty pink batik. I tried red fabric paint for the lettering on one heart and letter stamps with red ink on the other.

Photo courtesy of the author.

I had some difficulty lining up the stamped letters on the second heart. Fabric paint markers might work even better.

Layering the Candy Heart

After the paint and ink dried, I layered the conversation heart pieces over another pink batik heart and two pieces of batting.

Photo courtesy of the author.

I cut a 5″ length of ribbon and glued the ends between the batting layers.

Stitching the Candy Heart

Then I stitched alongside the batting layers and through the two layers of the batik with three strands of embroidery thread and a running stitch. The edges were trimmed with pinking shears to minimize fraying.

Photo courtesy of the author.

The final result? Not too bad! Another layer or two of batting might be even better. Or how about a little potpourri between the batting layers for a sweet sachet.

What About Other Materials?

I moved on to felt — which I liked much more for the hearts. But the lettering posed more of a problem. The paint looks good, but the felt absorbed a lot of it, and the fibers made it difficult to brush on. Perhaps stenciling would be easier.

Photo courtesy of the author.

Stamped ink on the felt was a bit of a failure — too hard to see. Letters cut from fabric backed with fusible web are a great alternative. (Thanks to Tracy Mooney and her Brother ScanNCut). Embroidering the words with 4 strands and a backstitch worked well, too.

Photo courtesy of the author.

I hope you have as much fun working on this candy heart quilt pattern idea as I did. Once I got going, I couldn’t seem to stop making these sweet little treats. It was like diving into a box of candy — so much variety and sew much fun!

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Eileen