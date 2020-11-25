Bridging the Digital Divide | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 12

In this episode, we explore the use of digital technology in creating art quilts. Some feel that using high tech tools when creating is a form of cheating, but not today’s Artist in Residence, Susie Monday. Her work combines the rich colors and textures that can only be achieved by combining traditional surface design, such as dye and paint, with 21st Century technology, and bridges the divide between the two approaches.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Agave with Ocotillo • Susie Monday

Artists whose digital artwork we all admired

Taping an episode of the Quilting Arts Podcast is accomplished by the hard work of several individuals. Pictured clockwise from top left: Chad Franzen, producer; Vivika Hansen DeNegre, co-host; Susan Brubaker Knapp, co-host; and Susie Monday, our Artist in Residence.

This Episode’s Quote

“What turns me on about the digital age, what excited me personally, is that you have closed the gap between dreaming and doing. You see, it used to be that if you wanted to make a record of a song, you needed a studio and a producer. Now, you need a laptop.”

-Bono

Today’s Artist in Residence, Susie Monday is a well-known fiber artist and teacher from Pipe Creek, Texas. Her large textile collage art quilts evoke the culture, stories, and landscapes of the Texas Borderlands, as well as her inner creative life. Working in mixed media on fabric, Susie dyes, screen prints, and/or digitally designs much of the fabrics she uses. She came to the world of quilting through surface design and uses 21st Century technology masterfully as a bridge between painting, photography, and fabric.

Susie’s background includes working in journalism, as a children’s museum designer, and in curriculum development. She’s been a professional artist for 22 years and teaches in person as well as online. Susiemonday.com

