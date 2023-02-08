Introducing our latest Reader Challenge

A bridge can be so many things and has many definitions. The word is a verb and a noun—and an emblem. It conjures thoughts of structure, connection, even unity. It also refers to a card game, a yoga pose, a part of the nose, a dental appliance. The earliest known bridges were built of fallen trees and stepping stones—also things that are metaphoric and art-inspiring.

There are many ways bridges connect us all—art quilts connect us, too. Our challenge to you, dear readers, is to think deeply about your own interpretation of the word ‘bridge’ and show us your thoughts in a 10″ x 5″ quilt oriented horizontally. Whether you choose to interpret this word symbolically or realistically is up to you. We look forward to seeing your work and hearing its story!

1 Create a quilt based on your interpretation of the word ‘bridge.’ The quilt must be 10″ wide x 5″ tall (horizontally oriented). Embellishments, if used, must not protrude more than 1/2″ from the surface of the quilt. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. 2 Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. 3 To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email — one of the entire quilt, including all four of the edges, and one of a detail — by May 5, 2023 to [email protected] with ‘Art is a Bridge’ in the subject line. Include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt/its story in the email. 4 You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email.