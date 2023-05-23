Book Recommendations for Quilters that Everyone Will Love
Embarking on a quilting project is an exciting and rewarding endeavor, and finding the right resources to guide you can make all the difference. And that’s why our team handpicked a selection of book recommendations for quilters of all skill levels! These resources offer a diverse range of techniques, styles, and historical insights. So whether you’re a seasoned quilter or a curious beginner, these books are sure to captivate and enrich your quilting journey!
From step-by-step tutorials for mastering the basics to explorations of advanced methods and the preservation of quilting traditions, our carefully curated list provides a gateway to endless possibilities in the world of quilting. Join us as we delve into these captivating books, unlocking the secrets and wonders of quilting that will leave everyone, from novice to expert, truly inspired.
Our Top 12 Picks
1
Moda Bake Shop, Rollin’ Along: Quick and Easy Quilts from 2½” Strips | Compiled by Lissa Alexander: Wipe all notions of jelly roll races and simple strip piecing, and get ready to be surprised at what you can do with a Jelly Roll™. The Moda All-Stars are back, with quilt patterns from designers who have graced our pages at Golden Peak Media—Jessica Dayon, Jen Daly, Ann Weins—and so many more! You will look at the quilts in this book and never think that they were made from precuts, and it will have you looking at those delicious rolls of 2½” strips in a new way. While the quilts in this book are not always simple, there is a little something for everyone. This one is for beginner to advanced quilters, with lots of inspiration for all!
2
Machine Magic | Written by Deborah Louie: Want to get the most out of those decorative stitches on your sewing machine? Deborah Louie shares a fun way to create intricate appliqué, without risk. By simply layering fabric to create individual flowers, you can embellish them to your heart’s delight prior to adding them to your project. If you make a mistake, simply discard the individual flower rather than unpick your project. She shares recipes for 22 different flowers that can be combined into your own unique design. More than the projects, Machine Magic is a reference guide for learning how to get the most out of your machine. A must-have for appliqué enthusiasts and anyone looking to use stitching to enhance their work.
3
Log Cabin Improv: Quilts with a Twist on Tradition | Written by Mary M. Hogan: Why do I need a book on Log Cabin improv, you say? Because Log Cabin Improv by Mary M. Hogan is not your typical wonky Log Cabin book. Filled with techniques galore, this book will teach you everything from chopping up orphan blocks for easy-pieced strips to inserting zippers for a fun embellishment. She shows you how to make wonky Pineapple blocks and Circle Log Cabins—what incredible motion! Since there are basic Log Cabins to advanced techniques, this book is sure to be a reference you turn to for years to come. Grab your scraps and get ready to have fun, as this book truly makes you feel like playing with your sewing machine for a while.
4
Haunted Hexie | Written by Verna Mosquera: Get your haunt on with this boo-licious Halloween design by Verna Mosquera. Using a combination of appliqué and English paper piecing, this quilt will relax and delight as you hand stitch a masterpiece. Followers of Verna’s Instagram page (@thevintagespool) got to witness her make each hexagon last year and begged her to turn it into a pattern. Each block was positively delightful to see, and she carefully stitched lollipops and candy treats, black cats, and bats onto pieced hexies in shades of pink and orange. It is so different and unique; if hand sewing and Halloween are your things, you won’t want to miss this pattern.
5
Moda Bake Shop, Did Someone Say Cake? | Compiled by Lissa Alexander: You will be slicing and dicing your way through those Layer Cakes™ to create delectable quilts. The patterns in this book range from traditional to contemporary, and each requires one package of squares and a background fabric. Pretty, feminine, and undoubtedly sweet enough to eat, there are 12 designs to keep you busy! Beginners will have no problem finding projects to make, while more advanced quilters will find inspiration for using up those 10″ squares.
6
Birds in Toyland | Written by Becky Goldsmith with Linda Jenkins: Whimsy and appliqué are combined in traditional Piece O’ Cake fashion with Birds in Toyland. The book includes instructions for a Christmas quilt, pillow, and wall hanging using needle-turn appliqué and traditional piecing for the Irish Chain blocks. Lots of step-by-step photos walk you through the process, so you feel confident even if you have never done hand appliqué. There is inspiration for two colorways—combine colorful cotton and felted wool as Becky did, or make it in Christmas colors for a more traditional look.
7
Color Block Quilt Making | Written by Elizabeth Chappell: Quilts inspired by a modern décor aesthetic, Color Block Quilt Making includes 12 projects that will inspire beginner and advanced quilters alike. Projects range from mini to bed-sized quilts and include throw pillows and wall quilts. If you love solid fabrics and bold designs, this book is for you. Beginner-friendly sections on tools, fabric, important quilting terms, and tutorials are included, making this the perfect gift for a fledgling quilter or quilter wannabe.
8
Swatch This: 3000+ Color Palettes for Success | Written by Haruyoshi Nagumo: Learn not only what colors advance or recede but also how to combine colors confidently with this fantastic book by Haruyoshi Nagumo. This is a comprehensive dictionary of color combinations that break each color down by the feeling it projects, visual wavelength, what colors are similar and which contrast, how to combine it with other colors to create movement, and more! Every color—from pastels to brights, metallics, neons, black, and white is included with color recipes and combinations to suit every mood. This is a wonderful way to understand how to swatch colors for successful combinations every time.
9
Harriet’s Journey from Elm Creek Quilts | Written by Jennifer Chiaverini: Have you ever read best-selling author Jennifer Chiaverini’s books and dreamed of making the quilts? In Harriet’s Journey from Elm Creek Quilts, Jennifer shares step-by-step instructions for the 100 different 6” blocks in the sampler from her Circle of Quilters novel. Now you can make a sampler of your own from the variety of vintage blocks and new designs. Don’t miss the inspiration in the gallery—traditional and modern quilts made from the blocks in this book are sure to get your quilty wheels turning and help you think outside the box. There are so many fabric and layout choices in this wonderful book!
10
Mid-Century Modern Quilts Pattern Collection | Written by Various Designers: Mid-Century Modern fans rejoice! This whopping eleven pattern collection featuring patterns by Heather Black, Kate Colleran, and Diane Merritt will knock your socks off. You are sure to love the bold designs, striking patterns, and clever use of classic patterns for making fabulous mod quilts. Perfect for modern quilt lovers of all levels. QuiltingDaily.com
11
Jingle Quilt | Written by Erin Russek: If appliqué is your jam, Jingle Quilt by Erin Russek should be on your radar. This 18-page pattern pack comes with full instructions for the 76” quilt, including a center medallion and 16 surrounding blocks. Erin gracefully combines piecing and classic appliqué in her quilts. This project makes for the perfect holiday throw or wallhanging!
12
Fat Quarter Workshop | Written by Stephanie Soebbing: If you can’t resist fat quarters, have we got the book for you! Fat Quarter Workshop by YouTube sensation Stephanie Soebbing features 12 beautiful quilts, full step-by-step patterns, helpful tips, and color diagrams. In addition, for every quilt featured in the book, Stephanie has made a full video tutorial on her popular Quilt Addicts Anonymous channel. What an added bonus! The quilts range from beginner-friendly to intermediate, but with Stephanie guiding you through each quilt, you are ensured success.
Whether you’re seeking practical guidance, artistic inspiration, or a deeper understanding of the rich heritage of quilting, we’ve got you covered. These books are invaluable resources that will enhance your skills and ignite your passion. And we guarantee this list of book recommendations for quilters includes at least one read you’ll love!
Originally published in Quick + Easy Quilts Magazine Aug / Sept 2022.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!
Join the Conversation!