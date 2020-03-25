Bonus* Sewcial Distancing Episode | Podcast

Golden Peak Media employees are working from home, so the podcast is coming to you live from Ginger’s closet! (Almost kidding…) We are adding in bonus episodes over the coming weeks while we are all trying to keep ourselves occupied at home. Listen in as Tracy, Ginger, and Lori chat about transitioning to working from home, projects that are keeping them sane, and read a letter from a listener in Alaska!
EPISODE SUMMARY:
Welcome | Tracy, Ginger, and Lori Chat
What We Are Working On
Ginger – Baby quilt coming soon
Lori
Tracy
Joann Fabric is providing mask kits: https://www.joann.com/make-to-give-response/?icn=hpzhero&ici=make-to-give-response
JellyFish Quilts Continued…
Episode 15: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/love-fabric-podcast/
Melody’s photos
Jellyfish Bloom quilt by Wildfire Designs Alaska: http://www.wildfiredesignsalaska.com/designs/wildlife_pages/jellyfish_bloom.html
