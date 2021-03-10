Bonus Episode Song Quilts with Fiber Nation | Quilt & Tell Podcast

Don’t miss this bonus episode from our sister podcast, Fiber Nation, with host Allison Korleski. Eliza Hardy Jones was a professional musician and an amateur quilter. Until a once-in-a-lifetime offer made her change her tune. Find out how she turns traditional folk music, sung by women, into a craft traditionally done by women. Click here to view the full show notes for this episode.

“Steal Away to Jesus” Quilt by Eliza Hardy Jones • Sung by Mary Ann Pettway • Gees Bend, Alabama, 2018 Photo courtesy of the artist

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!