So what is a Sky Rocket quilt pattern? We’re here to help you uncover the history behind this classic block that was originally published in 1931. The events of the year may have influenced the name itself considering all the record-breaking occurrences from 1931.

Wiley Post and Harold Gatty circled the world in 1931, shattering previous records.

First, the Star-Spangled Banner was adopted as the national anthem. Then, the Empire State Building was completed. Finally, the record for flying around the world was broken, making Sky Rocket a very fitting name!

Origins of the Sky Rocket Block

The Sky Rocket pattern was published in 1931. Credited to Ruby Short McKim, it appeared in her book 101 Patchwork Patterns, as well as her nationally syndicated column, Patchwork Sampler Quilt. Ruby, a Kansas City designer, was educated at the New York School of Design.

She believed that art should be available to all, and was a proponent of embellishing even the most humble of household items. She was an innovator among pattern designers of the day, providing — in addition to color suggestions — a bit of piecing instruction and occasionally even yardage amounts.

The Dust Bowl

In 1931, the US was in the midst of an economic meltdown. In the wake of the 1929 stock market crash, unemployment topped 16%.

To make matters worse, drought hit the midwest, setting the Dust Bowl in motion.

A Skyscraper is Born

On May 1, the Empire State Building was completed.

At 102 stories, that New York City ‘skyscraper’ became the tallest building in the world.

Over the Land of the Free

In March, The Star-Spangled Banner was officially adopted as the United States’ national anthem.

The song was based on a poem by Frances Scott Key with the same title.

An Instant Hit

Charlie Chaplain’s film City Lights premiered in January.

It was an instant hit and is still considered one of his greatest works.

