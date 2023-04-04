Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Welcome April With 30% Off eBooks! > >
ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

The Best Paper for Foundation Piecing: Tested, Tried, & True

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
best paper for foundation piecing

If you’ve ever wanted to try out the foundation piecing technique, you may have noticed the countless specialty foundation papers on the market made just for quilters. So how do you know which option is the best paper for foundation piecing? Quilting Daily Executive Producer and paper piecing expert Vanessa Lyman put each one to the test so you don’t have to!

Choosing Foundations for Foundation Piecing

Is it worth buying those specialty foundation papers made for quilters? Foundation piecing (often just called paper piecing) is a quilting technique some quilters love, others loathe, but all agree — there are certain, striking designs that can only be achieved with this method.

best paper for foundation piecing
There are so many options for foundation piecing, I couldn’t test them all! This is just the tips of the iceberg!

The technique itself creates unusual angles, and eliminates a lot of the fussiness of bias edges. You literally sew fabric to a foundation, typically a paper, that has a pattern printed on the reverse side. And, unless you’re using a leave-in or a wash-away foundation, you tear out the foundation when the blocks are ready to sew together.

best paper for foundation piecing
Foundation piecing is ‘sew backward’! ha! See what I did there? You sew the back side of the foundation, where the pattern is printed/trace, and keep the fabric against the feed dogs.

Most quilters just use copy paper. Abundant, easily accessible, and cheap, copy paper has a lot of benefits. ‘Back in the day,’ quilters also used newspaper and phone book paper.

best paper for foundation piecing
Using only what I had on hand, I tested multiple foundations. I don’t have an inkjet printer, but I do have a light board! Great for tracing and for placing patches!

Today, there are dozens of foundations made just for quilters. So many, in fact, that I can’t test them all. I asked my co-workers to lend me some options for the best paper for foundation piecing, bought a few on my own, and then using only the items in my own sewing room, I got to work!

best paper for foundation piecing
Some quilters use a glue stick to secure patches before heading to the sewing machine. Many others use pins. Flathead pins are ideal.

In this video, I test:

Copy Paper

Phone Book Paper

Carol Doak’s Foundation Paper

EQ Printables Foundation Sheets

Vellum

It’s Sew Emma Blank Foundation Paper

Additional items used include:

Jolly Holidays pattern from November/December 2021 issue of Love of Quilting

Add-a-Quarter Ruler

Cuterpillar Glow Ultra Light Board with Self Healing Cutting Mat

Seam Ripper (ahem)

Check out the Results

It’s clear that the best paper for foundation piecing depends on your personal preferences and the specific project. However, it’s important to note that specialty foundation papers made for quilters do offer some advantages over regular copy paper or newspaper, such as greater stability and easier removal after sewing. Ultimately, the decision of whether to invest in specialty foundation papers is up to you.

If you’re a serious quilter who loves foundation piecing and wants the best results possible, it may be worth the investment. On the other hand, if you’re just starting out or prefer a more budget-friendly approach, regular copy paper or even newspaper can still produce great results. Regardless of which paper you choose, the foundation piecing technique is a fun and rewarding way to create unique and intricate quilt blocks!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. We are grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen


Register