The holiday season will be here before you know it! But is it ever too early to begin Christmas quilt projects? We don’t think so!

If you’re ready to get started on a few quilty designs for holiday gifts and home décor, check out our 26 favorites in this Best of Christmas Quilts Lookbook.

We’ve included a variety of fun projects to give you a head start on your holiday list–from Christmas stockings and tree skirts to quilts to snuggle under on a cold winter’s night. You’ll find projects for techniques like paper foundation piecing, appliqué, embroidery…and so much more!

Holiday celebrations are always better with quilts. Dress up your holiday table with this topper by Jen Shaffer called Christmas Magic.

Set a pretty place with Christmas Magic by Jen Shaffer

After all your holiday shopping is completed wouldn’t it be nice to cozy up by the fireplace in this forest- inspired throw quilt made with pretty plaids?

String the Lights by Connie Kauffman.

Large blocks and quick piecing techniques for the 9-patch units in the blocks make this small throw or wall quilt (49″ X 49″) a quick finish.

Make Bow Tie Wreath in traditional Christmas colors as Abigail Dolinger did or change it up with more modern colors.

Whether you want to make a gift for someone special or just for yourself, you’ll find just the right Christmas Quilt project to inspire you!

Happy Holidays!

Denise