Best Kept Secrets: Making Big Batting From Scraps

✓ Our best-selling online course is back and better than ever! APQS Longarm Certification Sponsored by Quilting Daily has been revised and updated. Not only will you learn how to make beautiful quilts, you’ll also gain skills to turn your passion into a paycheck with tips on how to run your own quilting business.

Batting Scraps

Don’t fear the Franken-Batting! Use Batting Scraps to Grow a Big-Enough Batt.

The more quilts one makes, the more batting scraps one accumulates. If you have not been saving your batting scraps, you definitely should! You never know when a little piece will come in handy. It’s very rare that I’ll use an entire piece of batting straight out of the package, I usually have to trim it to size. Then the scraps are ready to use for smaller projects, or they’re available in case I need to make a larger batting piece out of the scraps (I lovingly call it a franken-batting) and no one looking at a quilt with a franken-batting will be the wiser.

Store similar scraps together, then use them to make a bigger batt.

Pictured: Warm & Natural

I try to save all my scraps of the same type in the same bag—for example, I’ll store all my Warm & Natural batting scraps in my Warm & Natural bag. Then I can be sure that if I splice the scraps together, they’ll be of similar weight, loft, color, etc. If you buy batting on big rolls, you probably use the same batting throughout your projects so you can store scraps wherever you have space. But store them you should! There’s nothing more annoying that basting a big bed quilt only to realize you’re 3” short on one end! No need to re-baste in that case—just add more batting to make it bigger.

Marti’s Choice Fusible Tape from Marti Michell. Pictured:

Marti’s Choice Fusible Tape

There are two main ways to join batting scraps—with a fusible tape or with a basic zigzag stitch. They both work well and are virtually undetectable when they’re sandwiched between quilt top and backing. I do like the fusible tape for speed and ease, but the zigzag method is pretty easy too (just not as quick). In the photo above is the product that I often use, Marti Michell’s Marti’s Choice Fusible Tape.

Batting pieces, tape, press cloth, DONE!

It’s so simple to use. Just align the straight edges of two pieces of batting, apply the tape over the join, and press with a hot iron (I always use a press cloth; no need to take any chances of getting fusible stuff on my iron!). If one or both edges aren’t straight, make them so! The tape holds well and once applied will be soft and supple—it’s almost impossible to even feel the join since the batting scraps are abutted, rather than stacked.

Tape on one side, perfectly aligned batting edges on the other.

You only need the tape on one side; as long as you activate the fusible with enough heat, it will hold fast. If you don’t want to purchase another product (even if it’s a useful one), you can always cut any lightweight, fusible interfacing into strips yourself.

Trimming the edges to match more closely.

For the zigzag stitch method, I do stack the edges of the batting scraps, with about a 1/8” overlap, so that I can be sure the pieces won’t pull apart as I’m basting and wrangling my quilt. I make an effort of align the edges and trim one or both pieces so they line up with just enough overlap. You can see in the photo above; I’ve trimmed the piece on top to match the edge of the bottom piece more closely.

Time to zigzag!

Once I’ve got the alignment right, I simply stitch the batting scraps together with a nice, wide zigzag stitch. The stitching sort of smooshes down the layers, so you can’t really feel any extra bulk.

My Franken-batting grows!

Normally I’d match my thread color to the batting so it wouldn’t be visible, but that would make the pictures very unhelpful! I wouldn’t want to see my zigzag stitch through any light-colored fabric on my quilt top. You can see in the photo where I’ve aligned two scraps and stitched them together with a zigzag (in dark thread, for illustration purposes only).

I can trim off any excess batting on either side of my zigzag stitching.

If there are any places along the zigzag stitching where there is excess batting on either side, I can trim it off.

Keep going until you have the size batt you need.

Then I just continue with one method or the other (or both!) until the batting is the size I need. It really is unnoticeable once the quilt is all put together, and it’s a nice way to use up what you already have, rather than buying another batt and potentially creating even more batting scraps. Build your own franken-batting using scraps for your next project and happy quilting!

Originally published September 27, 2022; updated on May 21, 2024.

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!