Best Kept Secret: Quilt Trail Blankets the California Countryside

Along with wineries, walnuts, and world-class fishing in the oldest lake in North America, there is yet another attention-grabber of note in rural Lake County, California. This piece was pulled from the pages of McCalls Quilting July/August issue and was written by Kathleen Scavone.

The Lake County Quilt Trail holds the distinction as the first of its kind in California. As you are out and about on your off-the-beaten-path hiking or wine tasting destination, you are sure to spot any one of a number of large unique works of art in the form of painted quilt blocks throughout the county. These vivid but homey squares—over one hundred and counting—promote and celebrate Lake County’s rich agricultural past and present through the creation of all-volunteer painted squares.

Berries and Blossoms quilt square at Studebaker’s Coffee House honors the mother of Jon and Annette Hopkins

The artists are carpenters, painters, quilters, writers, and other creatives. The quilt design for each business or location is carefully thought out to take into account the building’s history and to honor the tradition of quilting, art, and agriculture. After the quilt squares are fork-lifted and secured to old barns or buildings, they are sometimes augmented with the placement of supplementary sculptures or other art complimentary to the quilt.

This unique project came about in 2009 because local resident and founder of the Kelseyville Pear Festival, Marilyn Holdenried, noted a quilt trail while visiting Jonesborough, Tennessee. She learned that the concept of a quilt trail to honor one’s community originally gained popularity due to a grassroots movement in Adams County, Ohio, in 2001. Since that time, American quilt trails have sprung up across the U.S. and Canada. The uniquely American folk art inspired her with its brightly-hued, bucolic, and 19th-century character; she became hooked on the idea that this project was needed in Lake County, an agriculturally celebrated region of about 65,000 people. Lake County’s volcanic, mineral-rich soil, like that of the landscape directly to the south of the famed Napa Valley wine region, is the reason for the abundance in agricultural products. Walnuts and pears were once Lake County’s top agricultural crops, and although they remain vitally important to the economy of the county, wine grapes proliferate now as well, making Lake County one of the fastest-growing wine regions in America. Holdenried’s community-mindedness towards all things Lake County began decades ago, back when she and her husband Myron, a fifth-generation pear farmer, ran a pear-packing business, and she sold pears at a local fruit stand. In 1976 she formed the Lake County chapter of California Women for Agriculture. Her enthusiastic civic duties have garnered her a well-earned Stars of Lake County Lifetime Achievement award, due in part to her community tourism group’s involvement and her current title as president of the Lake County Historical Society.

The vibrant Lake County Quilt Trail’s very first ‘quilt block’ was Annette Higday’s patriotic red, white and blue ‘Square in a Square’ pattern placed on a Kelseyville barn at Hill Creek Ranch near Highway 29. Seed money was utilized from the popular Kelseyville Pear Festival. Some of the dozens of lovely painted quilt squares include Middletown’s Stone House Historical Museum’s Oak Leaf Variation, a tribute to a 200-year-old oak that perished in 2007. The Ely Stage Stop and Country Museum in Kelseyville has its own distinctive quilt square—a Carpenter’s Star, while the Middletown Art Center’s Tree of Life quilt block, donated to the Center after the Valley Fire of 2015, symbolizes regeneration.

To enjoy the Quilt Trail, you may choose to locate specific quilt blocks by going to the Lake County Quilt Trail Website (below), or you might just want to ‘happen’ upon a square mounted on an old barn, at a winery in which you have selected a great vintage, or you may spy one that has been mounted on any number of other businesses. The quilt blocks can be sighted throughout Lake County, often complimented with the trail’s scenic Konocti Volcano and ancient, storied Clear Lake within view, but an abundance of artful quilt blocks adorn the quaint town of Kelseyville in particular. Kelseyville sits just outside of lovely Clear Lake State Park. (Be sure to note the striking bear quilt block representing our California state flag at the State Park’s check-in.)

However you choose to seek out this local form of folk art that embroiders the rich landscape, you are sure to get a hefty sense of ‘Welcome to Lake County’ with a northern California flair as you view examples of a proud agricultural heritage, weaving past with present.

Middletown Library

CalPine Geothermal Visitor Center

Kelseyville Fire Department

Middletown Art Center

Kelseyville Event Center

Clear Lake High School Student Council

For a complete list of quilt blocks, and their histories and locations, visit The Lake County Quilt Trail Website: www.lcqt.site