Benartex Instagram Takeover Featuring Pat Sloan

By: Quilting Daily Team, Posted on
26
Jan

We’re so excited to have Benartex Fabric and the one and only Pat Sloan taking over our Fons & Porter Instagram page today! Throughout the day, Pat will be sharing an array of links that you’re definitely going to want to check out. Below are the links that she’ll be mentioning throughout the course of the day:

Visit Pat’s Benartex Fabric page: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html/

Download Pat’s FREE Benartex Fabric pattern: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html

Check out Pat’s Fabric page and slideshow: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html 

Here are the details of Pat’s Elephant Stomping Ground Sew-Along: https://www.ilovetomakequilts.com/elephant-stomping-ground-sew-along.html 

Winter Bliss Table Runner: https://www.ilovetomakequilts.com/2020/12/download-free-winter-bliss-today.html

Pattern for Seasons of Change Quilt: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html

