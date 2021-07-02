Behind the Scenes: The 3800 Series of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting”

Every new season of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” seems to be my favorite. Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman are always so much fun and so inspiring that I leave the set eager to quilt! I simply can’t wait to test out all those new techniques and sew some beautiful quilt blocks! The series begins airing on public television in July 2021 (check your local listings for air times), or you can stream it as part of your Quilting Daily TV subscription. Here are some of the highlights you can expect from the 3800 series of “Love of Quilting”!

3802—Barn Dance

Sara’s quilt is so charming; the colors, the blocks, and the border and sashing are as sweet as a country morning. Anyone driving through the American country side has probably spotted a few barns with quilt blocks painted on them, and this quilt celebrates that tradition. Barn Dance could easily become a customized sampler quilt, if you swap out the Pinwheels and Square-in-a-Square units for barn blocks you’ve seen on your rambles. As far as techniques, it’s surprisingly beginner-friendly. All of the methods used are the core, fundamental techniques all quilters master, with a few interesting ones thrown in (like engineered corners and non-mirrored rectangle units). As a bonus, Sara shows you how to add shank buttons and fusible fabric collage pieces to make the quilt even more fun!

3805—Mermaid Feathering and 3808—Moonlight Mermaid

It’s not often that we get to see a quilt pieced AND quilted! Although maybe we filmed it a little out of order (quilting before piecing), the episodes featuring Angela’s quilt Moonlight Mermaid quilt are amazing the watch.

In 3808, Angela introduces an appliqué technique –a kind of faux needleturn with fusible—that is really pretty cool, and easy to adapt to your embroidery unit. This episode also features a NEW SEGMENT! We surveyed Love of Quilting viewers and asked what they would like to see in future episode of Love of Quilting. Alternate colorways was one of the top requests, so we’re testing out “Make It Mine!”, which shows alternate colorways using Electric Quilt software. (Watch for this segment in episodes 3805—Moonlight Mermaid, 3806—Beachcomber, and 3813—Songbird Stars!)

In 3805—Mermaid Feathering, Angela uses the APQS Millennium longarm to stitch ocean-inspired feathering, and shows you how to easily create a digitized wreath using hand-drawn elements. Crashing waves, mermaid tails, and hidden pearls frolic in this sea-lightful quilt!

3804—Prairie Lily and 3811—Spirited Daughter

Barbara J. Eikmeier joins us on two episodes to share spin-offs of her Block-By-Block sampler quilt! On episode 2804—Prairie Lily, she selects one of the vintage blocks from her sampler quilt (all the blocks are from different periods in quilting history), and builds a quilt around it. The techniques for creating the flower bud are unusual, unlike any techniques I’ve seen, so I’ll be sure to try out THAT block. Just like for the sampler quilt, she shares a specific free-motion motif for quilting the block. And on episode 3811—Spirited Daughter, she uses leftovers from the Block-by-Block sampler quilt to create a “daughter” quilt (sometimes also called a “spirit” quilt). I can never get enough scrap quilts, and I love that Barb uses up the ittiest-bittiest scraps from the other quilt. If you can’t bear to throw away the tiniest of scraps, her “No Scrap Left Behind” approach will make your day!

Barb never fails to surprise me with unique and clever techniques, so I was thrilled to see her on the show again!

(I also love that, during 3804’s “Tips” segment, Sara read a tip that was addressed directly to her! She has advice for chain-piecing the Disappearing Pinwheel block from a previous season, episode 3607—Which Way Around? Nice to know quilters are watching!)

3803—Louisville Spirit

And speaking of scrap quilts, Angela has really discovered her scrap quilting mojo! Angela is the mother of triplets (!), and all of them are graduating from college. So Angela decided to make them each a quilt… Only belatedly realizing that meant she had to sew THREE quilts FAST! String piecing is a wonderful scrap quilting technique, and the resulting quilts, using school colors, are stunners. Angela used a quilt-as-you-go approach with double-sided fusible fleece from The Warm Company, and got over her fear of scraps at light speed! This quilt is such a low-stress, fast, stash-buster—I can’t wait to start!

3813—Gobble, Gobble

Have you ever heard Sara say, “You pay for both sides of the fabric”? In this episode, you actually hear her story about that, and actually see her use the wrong side of the fabric to create a subtle textured effect. There’s also a smart strategy for dealing with layered fusible appliqué, and Sara’s methods for creating patchwork braids.

3807—Gemstone Halos and 3810—Pintuck Pop

And lastly, we’re also joined again by Debi Kuennen-Baker for 2 episodes. There’s so much to love about Debi’s work—she takes two patterns from <em>Love of Quilting</em> magazine (Gemstone Halos by Ramona Sorenson and Pintuck Pop by Kristen Clay), and puts her own twist on them. Her bright, vibrant colors add zing, and when it comes to machine work, she really takes it up a few notches! On 3810—Gemstone Halos, Debi introduces some super fun piping, and really explores freemotion quilting on your home sewing machine. On 3810—Pintuck Pop, she breaks out the twin needles for some decoratively stitching pintucks, and her 2-color Prairie Points ear embellished with faux hand-stitching.

That’s one of the fun things about Debi’s appearance on LOQtv­; she really digs into the machine features to use them in ways we quilters can get excited about! We pay for those features—let’s use ‘em!