Behind The Scenes | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 84
Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika DeNegre from Quilting Arts treat us to something special today. They are in Colorado recording Quilting Arts TV, so we asked for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek into who will be on the next season of the show and what we can expect. This is the first time they have been in the same room since before the pandemic and they spill the tea on series 2900 of QATV. Stay Tuned!
Open Studios | Special Guests
Susan and Vivika, On the Set of Quilting Arts TV series 2900
After a full 2 years of pandemic-related delays, Susan and Vivika reunite for the long-awaited taping of Quilting Arts TV. Recorded in Golden Colorado on the set of the show, this is a very special podcast episode: not only is it the first time they’ve recorded face-to-face, it is also available on video. See the two in action as they talk about the exciting new set, location, and slate of guests that make Quilting Arts TV a very special show.
WATCH this episode of the Quilting Arts Podcast!
To learn more about Quilting Arts TV series 2900, and to download the free companion eBook for the series, click HERE.
