Behind the Scenes of Quarter-Inch Schemes

As part of our magazine’s 25th Anniversary celebration, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to include an original story by esteemed author Barbara Emodi, written exclusively for Love of Quilting. Her captivating narrative not only delights with its rich storytelling but also weaves in intriguing references to the history, meaningfulness, and often hidden or unknown behind-the-scenes stories of quilts. The story begins with a curious piece of fabric that finds its way into a quilt in 1923 and jumps forward 100 years to the present when that same quilt becomes embroiled in a mystery.

Quarter-Inch Schemes

Quarter-Inch Schemes, an exclusive two-part mystery series by Barbara Emodi for Love of Quilting.

I know that I’m sentimental, but as I read through Barbara’s story, I was surprised at the swell of emotion one of the paragraphs evoked. Even in our modern times, many quilters may relate to one of my favorite excerpts:

“As she carefully folded Bessie’s treasures into the largest box she could find, Valerie stopped to admire the stitching. It was so regular, so precise, each stitch identical, as if they had been done by one hand, not many. She thought of Bessie and the wives and mothers who had made these quilts, and of the ingenuity required to keep large families fed and clothed, warm and safe, during the long unforgiving North Atlantic winters. These quilts had been made by women who spent their days attending to everyone else’s needs, but had their quilting, hidden behind the curtain of usefulness, to express a creativity in lives that didn’t have much space for that. Valerie understood that the process of considering light and dark, this small print near, but not next to, that large one, done in snippets of time when the rest of the family was finally in bed, must have restored these women, far more than anyone knew.” – Barbara Emodi

Quarter-Inch Schemes is an enchantingly unique story written especially for Love of Quilting readers. Find part one in the Love of Quilting July/August and September/October, 2024 issue, and the conclusion in Love of Quilting Fall 2024, available early September.

Personal Ties to Quilting

The Sew and Sews, 1926. Barbara Emodi’s grandmother, back row center.

After the story, Emodi talks about her personal ties to this cherished craft, generously sharing a heartwarming photo of her grandmother as a member of The Sew and Sews in 1926.

“The cultural significance of quilting as part of the heritage of women is something that I care deeply about. I really enjoyed working on this one so much,” says Emodi. “It allowed me to talk about my own family’s quilting history and feature two quilts my grandmother made. (She had a sewing group called The Sew and Sews, who met for over 60 years; the sock-top crazy quilt and the Dresden plate quilt in this story were hers.) I feel a new series brewing with this story… “If readers are interested in learning more about the comfort quilts made during the war, sutureandselvedge.com is a wonderful resource project.”

About the Author

Barbara Emodi is the author of multiple books set in the fictitious, immersive Gasper’s Cove, where crafting and community collide. In her most recent series, Gasper’s Cove Mysteries, seamstress, crafter, and empty-nester Valerie Rankin has plans to open a crafter’s co-op that will put Gasper’s Cove, Nova Scotia, on the map. Crafting with Slander (C&T Publishing, 2024), book 3 in the popular series, is available now.

Barbara Emodi

Emodi lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with her husband and the dog and cat who rescued them, and she also travels a lot to stay close to her extended family throughout Canada and the US. In her public life, she has been a journalist, a public relations professor, a political communicator, and a radio commentator. In her private life, she has been busy making all her own clothes, which she has done since she was twelve, and teaching a wide variety of sewing classes in Canada, the US, and Australia.

On writing fiction, Emodi says,

“Often when I sew, I think of the people I have known and the stories I could tell. I have even wondered if I could write fiction. But then I remembered all the speeches and columns I have written for politicians and realized I already knew how to do that.” – Barbara Emodi, Author of Crafting with Slander

Learn more about Barbara Emodi at babsemodi.com.

