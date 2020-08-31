Behind the Scenes: Love of Quilting tv’s 3600 Series

The events of 2020 have thrown everyone’s plans into disarray, and that certainly includes “Love of Quilting” TV! We normally tape the summer series in April, which was the plan for the 3600 series. By mid-March, it became clear that we weren’t going to be filming on a normal schedule. A couple of re-schedulings, some scrambled travel plans, and a lot of hand sanitizer later, we managed to film a spectacular season of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting”!

Things were a little different on the set, it’s true. Face masks for everyone (except in front of the camera), hand sanitizer stations, disinfecting rituals every night, people standing in assigned areas, and a mandatory health screening every morning were just a few of the precautions we had to take. These may seem like normal precautions to most of us now, but it was a new adventure for the “Love of Quilting” team when we finally taped in June!

Masked crusaders behind the scenes on LOQtv’s 3600 taping ensure that everyone is healthy, happy, and successful!

The later taping delayed the release a little bit—the 3600 series will start airing nationally in September and will be available for purchase on QuiltingDaily.com on September 3. Check your local listings for air times, as it varies from station to station. And if all goes according to plan in September (According to plan? In 2020?!), we’ll be back on track for the 3700 series airing in January of 2021.

Here are a few of the exciting things you’ll see in the 3600 series!

Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos ham it up on episode 3606—Shark Bait; 3608—Forest & Flowers features dynamic patchwork and thin sashing.

Angela Huffman likes a challenge, and this season’s “challenge” project is over-the-top amazing: a shark cat bed! Prairie points, 2-1/2” strips, fusible appliqué, bias binding, and quilt-as-you-go—there are plenty of quilting techniques at play in this incredibly fun project. (Cat not included!) For the insert pillow, she remembered a viewer’s tip from last season, and used quilting scraps to stuff the pet bed. Shark Bait, episode 3606, is definitely worth watching!

My personal favorite of Angela’s projects for this season is Forest & Flowers (episode 3609). The gorgeous prints, which are mostly from the Forest Fusion line from Art Gallery Fabrics, flow together to create dynamic, seemingly layered designs with V-blocks and sashing. Angela is a fan sashing, and I have to say, her strategies for dealing with thin strips was really interesting to watch!

Episode 3602—Web of Mystery features special techniques and Halloween fabric; Ombre fabric and luxurious decorative stitching shine in episode 3610—Corinthian Stars

I’m torn on which quilt from Sara Gallegos is my favorite, but it’s down to two: Web of Mystery (episode 3602) and Corinthian Stars (episode 3610). In Web of Mystery, not only does Sara turn a Dresden Plate design into a Halloween quilt, but she does a really cool variation on quilt-as-you-go, which incorporates fusible batting.

In Corinithian Stars, Sara explains a simple way to use ombre fabric in a design, which took a lot of the fear out of it for me, while creating an impressive, rich-looking quilt. And one of Sara’s passions is decorative stitches and thread, so watching her work with metallic and glossy threads and different sewing machine feet for Corinthian Stars was spell-binding.

Carmen Geddes visits for our neighborhood for episosde 3605—Friends & Neighbors; get playful with your machine in episode 3611—Ready, Set, Stitch!

We brought Carmen Geddes, of TenSisters Handicraft, on as a guest for two episodes. In Friends & Neighbors (episode 3605), her scalloped edge binding technique was super cool, as was her piped edging in Ready, Set, Stitch! (episode 3611) “I love things that look really difficult,” Carmen says, “but are actually really easy to do!”

Jenny Kae Parks, a star teacher from My Quilt Style series, adapts our anniversary quilt in episode 3619—For the Love of Quilting; in episode 3613—The Star Side, she reinvents one of our tablerunners to make it reversible, and holiday-friendly!

Our other visitor was Jenny Kae Parks, who may be a familiar face to you all. She teaches a lot of Love of Quilting patterns, including several on her “My Quilt Style” episodes (available through your QuiltingDaily TV subscription). In epsiode 3613, The Star Side, she put her own special spin on a table runner from the magazine, and shared some really good tips on block re-sizing and adapting patterns in episode 3608, For The Love for Quilting.

And, as always, each episode features some fantastic viewer-submitted tips.

I hope you enjoy the 3600 series! You can watch it as it airs on public television, of course, and it will also available as a download or part of your Quilting Daily TV on September 3, if you need to binge. The patterns appear on the pages of Love of Quilting magazine, and we’ll also be offering an eBooklet of all of the 3600 patterns.

Enjoy, and happy quilting!