Behind the Scenes: Love of Quilting TV 4100

It finally feels like the world is getting back to normal. Filming the Love of Quilting TV 4100 season — on our normal schedule, without masks — felt amazing to me. When the set walls went up and we rolled out the sewing machine furniture, I started to feel lighter and happier, knowing that I’d leave that intense week of filming inspired and ready to quilt.

And I did.

Get Inspired by Love of Quilting TV 4100

There is so much to inspire you and get you quilting, whether you’re looking for a baby quilt (Sara Gallegos has an adorable on episode 4106 New to the Zoo), or wanting to hone your quilt finishing skills (Angela Huffman shows you the “hidden” grid in episode 4105 Point-to-Point Quilting).

Here are a few episodes I found especially inspiring!

Making It Your Own!

Episode 4104 Cactus Basket features my co-worker, Gigi Levsen. She’s the editor of our sister publication, McCall’s Quilting and a very, very talented quilter. She thinks through the construction process, and the INSTRUCTION process with great care… And her fabric choices are always on point.

Sara Gallegos and Gigi Levsen on episode 4102 Cactus Baskets.

She agreed to teach Cactus Basket, a vintage quilt published in Love of Quilting magazine, as long as she could update it and “make it her own.” Yes, Gigi. Please do!

These fabrics are so unexpected and so stunning!

I mean, who else would combine orange, red, purple, and green fabrics? And when was the last time you saw anyone use freezer paper templates?

Freezer paper can be the unsung hero of your quilting arsenal!

My goodness, they’re so handy! Why haven’t I been using them?

A Breath of Fresh Air

I’m so intrigued by this design Sara created for episode 4109 Turnstyle. The tiny flying geese, the energetic diagonals, and the surprising colorway all felt so new to me, it seemed like a breath of fresh air!

Angela and Sara on the set to teach Sara’s quilt Turnstyle!

Sara had some fantastic tips about pressing, too, that were eye-opening.

Sometimes, it’s those off-hand tips that you hear from Sara or Angela that can really improve your quilting!

It’s the practical information that Sara and Angela casually introduce in these shows that make them so fun and valuable.

Confetti-Sized Scraps!

Our Guest Katrina Walker has been in our studios before, having filmed videos and workshops for our sister publications on the sewing and machine embroidery side. I was really excited to have her join us for episode 4111 Confetti Quilting to show off her skills.

This was a new way to engage in scrap quilting for me!

The technique she showed originated with her friend, quilter Noriko Endo, and Katrina adapted it to her bed runner, which she made from silk dupioni.

Silk dupioni is a little fancy for me (c’mon, guys, I have a new puppy…), but I am thinking I could do something with that basket of scraps that are all about 1 inch. I keep telling myself it’s ridiculous to keep them, but maybe they have a purpose after all!

Classic and Sophisticated

Angela Huffman’s quilt from episode 4110 Lakeside Lanterns, is probably my favorite quilt this season. Inspired by an antique quilt she saw at the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum, Angela made this quilt with an on-point, column-style setting.

Sara and Angela show you how to set quilt blocks on point with ease!

The classic blocks are lovely in the muted, elegant fabrics Angela picked, and I can picture them in many other colors.

Angela always has such amazing advice for construction!

Angela always has clever construction techniques—it’s a hallmark of hers—and I’ll enjoy trying them, but it was really the design that inspired me the most.

The team at Quilting Daily hopes you enjoy the Love of Quilting TV 4100 series — I can’t wait to find out what episodes inspire you!