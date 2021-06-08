Behind the Scenes at Quilting Arts TV Series 2800

Ever since the filming of Quilting Arts TV, I’ve had a deeper appreciation for the work it takes to make this PBS program a reality. Although I’ve been involved with the planning and execution of this TV show for 9 years, this was the first time I hosted. Our regular host, Susan Brubaker Knapp, was unable to attend the taping due to Covid-19 concerns but she still played a major role in planning and preparation. It all started with a 10-hour drive to Solon, Ohio with my colleague Kristine Lundblad and I alternating the jobs of navigator and chauffeur. We arrived in Ohio a bit punchy, but ready to work and have fun.

Kristine and Vivika were a bit punchy after their road trip!

Taping this series was a blast, although exhausting. I wrote a summary earlier this year if you are curious about how we were able to accomplish simultaneously taping two series (Series 2700 and 2800) including nearly 50 segments in 6 days. It was a whirlwind, but worth it. Here are a few things I learned.

Jeanne Delpit is threading the Bernina for guest Donalee Kennedy. She’s a pro!

We work with the best people! Over the 14 years taping this PBS show, Jeanne Delpit from Bernina has been a hard worker behind the scenes. She is always smiling, positive, and professional – a friend to Quilting Arts and a true master of the sewing machines we use on set. Thanks to Jeanne, our green room hums with the music of a few well-oiled machines.

Karol Kusmaul prepares for one of her segments with our producer, Kathie Stull

Practice makes perfect Our guests are so well prepared! Their investment in preparation and practice before the taping pays off. Before each segment, we give the guests as much time as they need to set up their art, then our producer walks them through the segment. Each shot is planned before the cameras catch it all on film. Thanks to the experience and work of our producer and editor, it all comes together without a hitch.

The Reliable Velocity iron and Bernina longarm and sewing machines were a dream to use.

Good tools on set make all the difference Art quilting is more enjoyable when you work with a fantastic sewing machine and a quality iron. Thanks to our sponsors, Bernina and Reliable, we had both on set!

The camera really does see everything – and there are 3 cameras running simultaneously to make sure that each segment is presented from the best angle.

The camera sees everything When you are on the set and the cameras are rolling, you can almost forget about them. But the camera does see everything! Most of the time, the earpiece I wore (with a direct line to the director who was feeding me directions during the taping) worked like a charm. However, it did fall out twice and I quickly put it back into my ear– I wonder if anyone will notice?

Keeping up the energy in my voice over 6 days of taping was challenging, but the crew helped. They made me pose with these letters as a reminder: Make time for contemporary quilting, every day!

Why we quilt Art quilting is such a big part of my life, and I’m sure it is for QATV viewers, too. Making art feeds my soul, and I hope it feeds yours, too.

Quilting Arts TV has been the driving force for promoting art quilting innovation and exploration from the first episode released in 2004 to this newest season. At Quilting Arts, we encourage fiber artists to express their unique vision in cloth, paint, dye, and stitch.

Join us as we make time for contemporary quilting, every day!

