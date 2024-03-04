A Family of Makers: Born with Arts & Crafts in My Genes

National Craft Month, observed in March every year, is a time for craft enthusiasts around the world to celebrate their passion for creating. It is a time to reflect on the origins of our love for crafting, share stories about the role it has played in our lives, and express gratitude to those who have inspired and nurtured us in our crafting journeys. National Craft Month is also an opportunity to recognize the collaborative nature of the crafting community and the joy that comes from sharing our creations and knowledge with others.

Former McCalls Quilting editor Lori Baker created this incredible article illustrating her crafty heritage through words and pictures and it felt so perfect for National Craft Month that we just had to share it! We hope this article inspires you to reminisce and consider your crafting heritage and the projects that laid the foundation for your current creativity and craftiness. Enjoy!

A Family of Makers

Raised by a Maker? Me?? Yes, me! Absolutely! I truly hit the jackpot when it came to arts and crafts in my genes. What a heritage!! Ella, my maternal grandmother, sewed garments, made quilts, embroidered, and crocheted. My mother and all three of her sisters also sewed garments, made quilts, embroidered, and crocheted. My aunt, Ollie, added knitting to her skill set; Aunt Alta painted wonderful oil paintings.

Grandma Brown and her daughters

Growing up around all of that, it was a given that I’d learn some of those skills. As a child, I remember crocheting a huge long chain. Truly, it was at least 20 feet long, just a chain. It had no use … I imagine Mom had me start making it when I was driving her nuts and she just wanted to get me out of her hair. Later, I crocheted doilies and afghans. I braided rugs and dabbled in mosaic art.

Mom and Her Siblings

I knit one project. (Remember dickies? That round neckline was a real bear for a beginning knitter. I’ve never tried another knit project.) And I embroidered at least one table runner. You can read about it in a previous blog. But Mom was a talented seamstress – one of the best I’ve ever known, so our focus was on sewing garments. (I didn’t start quilting much until I was in my 40s.) I sewed doll clothes as a small child and then participated in 4-H.

My childhood project updated by turning it into a table runner with free-motion quilting.

I specifically remember as a sophomore in high school making a forest green corduroy skirt and jacket. The jacket was big and baggy, and I hated it – I think that’s why I remember it. The following year I made a lovely wool suit; a heather blue lined jacket with a lined plaid skirt (and yes, I matched the plaid).

My Mom’s Quilts

It wasn’t until probably in the late 80s that Mom started quilting a lot. Let me show you two of her quilts. This Lone Star quilt was one she made in the last 10 years of her life. She didn’t document her quilts, so I can’t tell you a date for sure. I love this quilt. The smaller stars are appliquéd but some of them were pieced first. If you like Mom’s quilt, we have a pattern on the Quilting Daily website for a similar Lone Star quilt.

Mom’s Lone Star Quilt

This quilt is one of my real treasures. Mom told me that it was the last quilt top Grandma made. When Grandma died, Mom took it home but then she just put it away for years. But then just a few years ago, Mom finished it. She said the stitching was pretty fragile, so she quilted it by doing decorative stitching over all the seams.

Grandma’s Star Quilt.

The piecing is not wonderful; seams don’t always meet, there are hills and valleys but that doesn’t matter to me. It’s such a special quilt to me because Grandma and Mom worked on it. Here is a pattern for a quilt with those pretty stars.

It’s still a treasure.

United Through Creativity

Whether it’s National Craft Month or not, the act of creating unites us all. Only one of my five children makes quilts, but all of them are creative in one way or another; with metal working, gardening, photography, journaling, music, ammunition reloading, and carpentry among their skills. I guess I raised makers too. And that pleases me a lot. Were you born into a family of makers? Or are you currently raising a family of makers? We want to hear from you! Share your experiences with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.

Happy quilting!

Lori