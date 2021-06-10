Artist Spotlight: Maria Shell

Maria Shell is a prolific and award-winning quilter, author, and teacher whose improvisational style, intricate piecing, and bold color use are exceptional. We are pleased to highlight Maria’s contributions to the Summer 2021 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine.

First is her article about Braided Curves, a technique for freehand, curved cutting and piecing that results in amazingly intricate-looking piecework. Maria uses this technique in a lot of her quilts, including the image at the top, her quilt “Ripple.”

Maria is also a part of our ongoing feature, Show Us Your Studio, showing us not one but two studios! Her ‘main’ studio in Anchorage, Alaska, is part of her home and is where her longarm—named Priscilla—‘lives’ and where she teaches on Zoom. Her second studio—her summer studio—is a former garage near the cabin she and her family own in rural Alaska. She calls it her plein air studio since it has no electricity, no running water, and holes in the walls! (She operates her machine and iron on solar power.)

And the pièce de résistance? Her quilt “Jökulhlaup” graces the cover of this issue of Quilting Arts Magazine! Watch the video to hear Maria tell the story of this quilt and what the imagery represents.

It was delightful to get a chance to talk to Maria one-on-one and I’m so grateful to her for taking the time! I hope you enjoy listening to our chat.

Happy sewing,

Kristine

IMAGE AT TOP: “Ripple” (detail) by Maria Shell

Photo by Karol Kusmaul