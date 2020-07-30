Art Quilting Bootcamp! 10 Tips to Boost your Creativity with Quilting Arts TV

Are you like me – ready to start a new project in the studio, but need inspiration? Are you in search of a motivational re-boot? I’ve got just the thing: Art Quilting Bootcamp!

Let’s face it: exercising in the middle of the dog days of summer does not sound entirely appealing. But Art Quilt Bootcamp? Now that sounds like fun! The all-new season of Quilting Arts TV is the perfect antidote to the summer slump, because it is focused on helping art quilters, just like you, flex their creative muscles and meet their creative goals. The guests have so many ingenious ways to make the most of their studio time, from setting goals and creating plans for each piece, to working intuitively and sprinting toward the finish. In this season, 16 art quilters share their secrets for staying motivated and making incredible art.

Read on for my favorite tips to boost creativity and meet your artistic goals

Top 10 Tips from this season of Quilting Arts

Plan for success… but also go with the flow Mel Beach shows how to create perfect pebble designs by careful planning and prep work, but also by letting inspiration lead her in new directions. Her secret? Common office supplies – price stickers – to use as templates for stitching. Cross train Need a burst of energy? Mix things up. Look for creativity by exploring materials in your studio in new ways. Quilter Lauretta Crites paints Tyvek envelopes creates unique substrates with a fresh new look. Need more texture? Lauretta crumples the painted Tyvek for more interest.

This handy needle case carries sashiko thread and needles for stitching on-the-go.

Schedule your art time Just like that date with a friend at the gym encourages you to show up, your artistic practice can be scheduled. But what if you can’t make that appointment? Take your art along with you. Vivika shares a handy project for stitching on-the-go. What makes it special? The unique threading method for carrying sashiko needles. Clean and press Olympic weightlifting aside, pressing your quilt sandwich before you quilt ensures it will be flat and less likely to have unwanted pleats. More than a few guests have shared this tip over the years!

Part of the fun of QATV is learning more about the guests and making true connections over a meal. Seated from lower left, clockwise: Susan Brubaker Knapp, Lynn Koolish, Lauretta Crites, Jeanne Delpit, Kristine Lundblad, Ana Sumner and her husband, Vivienne Zepf, and Beth Schillig.

Make it fun Fun activities encourage participation. Earamichia Brown incorporates childhood play into art quilting designs using “Scratch Art” as inspiration. What’s more fun that serendipitous colorplay?

Candy Glendening makes Indigo Vat Dye an accessible process.

Beat the blues If the color blue makes your heart beat faster, you’ll want to learn more about Indigo Vat Dye with Candy Glendening! Candy’s key to success? Limit the agitation of the vat to reduce oxygenation of the dye. Make your space work for you Where you work out – or create – is important! Artist Jill Kerttula shares insight about studio space and creative inspiration.

Ana secures ribbons, lace, and scrim to a board covered in plastic in preparation for adding color with dyes and paints.

More is better More variety and texture, that is! Check out how Ana Sumner stabilizes her materials so she can easily paint and dye them without making a mess. Ingenious!

Do your research Not all workouts yield the same results. Similarly, following directions can keep your art on track. Keep in mind that all instructions from Quilting Arts TV series 2600 are available in a free eBook. Hop on over to QuiltingArtsTV.com and download your copy today!

The view from the set of the show is full of cameras and activity. The teleprompter, cameramen, and photographers all play a part in bringing the show to fruition.

Train your brain Creativity is just like a muscle – it needs to be trained in order to grow stronger. At the end of every episode, Susan says, “Make time for contemporary quilting, every day.” Make quilting a part of your daily routine! It’s easy if you have inspiring articles from Quilting Arts Magazine and fun projects from Quilting Arts TV at your fingertips. Here’s a special offer we share with this season’s viewers: purchase a 1-year subscription of Quilting Arts Magazine and receive a digital download of the brand-new Quilting Arts TV series 2600 for free! This offer is only available on our website, so check it out!

But wait – there’s more! More art quilts, more techniques, more amazing guests, and much more inspiration, all available on Quilting Arts TV series 2600. Download the series today and check out the free eBook on our website for more in-depth instructions for all of the projects. And don’t forget what Susan says at the end of each show – Make time for contemporary quilting every day, with Quilting Arts!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Yes, all of those techniques – and more – are covered in the new Quilting Arts TV Series 2600, now available on video download and playing on a PBS station near you (check your local PBS listings for times and availability.)

Where do you get your creative inspiration these days? Why not subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine and get the digital download of Quilting Arts TV free? Hop on over to quiltingartstv.com for the link to the free offer.

