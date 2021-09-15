Art and Environment | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 21

In the words of the French artist Henri Matisse, “An artist is an explorer.”
Whether that exploration begins with formal art education in the classroom, spontaneous sketching in a travel journal, experimenting in your studio, or by merely noticing the flora and fauna around them, many art quilters are known to be deeply moved by nature. Today we’ll be exploring that link between the art we create and the environment in which we live and work with our Artist in Residence, Sue King.
Sue King is an avid outdoorist with a lifelong passion for camping, hiking, and canoeing. She was just 4 years old when her parents took her to visit her first National Park – an experience that changed her forever and started a life-long wanderlust.
As a recently retired social worker and counselor, Sue is fascinated with the social work concept of “systems theory,” which explores the relationship between people and nature. Since 2012, she’s participated in many residencies at National Parks and Monuments and at state parks. Learn more about her at suekingarts.com
“It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things.”
–Leonardo DaVinci
