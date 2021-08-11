Armchair Quilting | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 58

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger are having a staycation and traveling from their armchairs. First, they chat about what they are working on, then Tracy lists several museums that have some incredible exhibits—right now and in the very near future. Stay tuned!
Opening Segment
Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up
Ginger’s Block Project. Follow Ginger on Instagram to see her progress.
Open Studios | Quilting Exhibits
Art Institute of Chicago—Bisa Butler: Portraits
Colonial Wiliamsburg—The Art Quilter
Museum of Fine Arts, Boston—Fabric of a Nation-American Quilt Stories
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts—Victoria Findlay Wolfe: Playing on Purpose
An Evening with Victoria Findlay Wolfe
Register for the Wanderlust Quilt with Bonnie Hunter – Scrap Quilting Basics from Beginning to Binding! Workshop. Lesson 3 shows Bonnie’s binding technique that Ginger swears by! Workshop runs 8/6 – 9/3. Registration closes 8/20.
