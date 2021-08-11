Armchair Quilting | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 58

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger are having a staycation and traveling from their armchairs. First, they chat about what they are working on, then Tracy lists several museums that have some incredible exhibits—right now and in the very near future. Stay tuned!

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up

Ginger’s Block Project. Follow Ginger on Instagram to see her progress.

Register for Wanderlust Quilt with Bonnie Hunter – Scrap Quilting Basics from Beginning to Binding! Lesson 3 shows Bonnie’s binding technique that Ginger swears by!

Ginger’s Japanese Lantern quilt that now props up her Grandmother-in-law’s television set!

Open Studios | Quilting Exhibits

Art Institute of Chicago—Bisa Butler: Portraits

Colonial Wiliamsburg—The Art Quilter

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston—Fabric of a Nation-American Quilt Stories

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts—Victoria Findlay Wolfe: Playing on Purpose

An Evening with Victoria Findlay Wolfe

Register for the Wanderlust Quilt with Bonnie Hunter – Scrap Quilting Basics from Beginning to Binding! Workshop. Lesson 3 shows Bonnie’s binding technique that Ginger swears by! Workshop runs 8/6 – 9/3. Registration closes 8/20.

Tracy’s family recreating the iconic moment from the movie Ferris Buller’s Day Off!

Quilt Market 2019 Cosplay exhibit. Quilt: Casey’s Belle by Toni Smith Quilted by Christina Zane and Linda McLaren. Dress: Rococo Belle by Casey Renee Cosplay

International Quilt Festival 2019: Sapphire Collection

Quilt + Easy Quilts Magazine featuring Tracy, Lori & Ginger’s quilts using Maywood Studio’s beautiful fabric.

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]