April Fools! Illusion Quilts that Fool our Eyes

April Fool’s Day has been celebrated for centuries across many cultures. On April 1st we can all expect to enjoy a little good-natured hocus-pocus!

Here at Quilting Daily we thought we’d celebrate April Fool’s Day by highlighting some illusion techniques that tricky quilters can use to fool the eye.

A classic and popular illusion quilt is the tumbling block quilt. This style is often seen in Amish and Mennonite quilts and creates a lovely three-dimensional look.

If you love the idea of making a tumbling block quilt but you’re not sure about all those Y-seams (or set-in seams), Carol Streif’s Baby Bloomers pattern, is a great way to introduce yourself to set-in seams.

Baby Bloomers by Carol Streif

My favorite type of illusion quilt features interlocking blocks. I’ve made several that have interlocking squares and diamonds (great for jelly rolls!) but now I’m ready to break into some curved piecing and make this modern trick-of-the-eye quilt that reimagines the Drunkard’s Path block.

Intertwined

We all have those delightful precut bundles we simply couldn’t resist. If you’re like me, I purchased some of them with no plan in mind—I just had to have them! The staff at Quilting Daily put together a great eBook that shows how to use those precuts in ways that create illusional quilts that float, hypnotize, and add a little of the unexpected! The Pre-Cut Friendly Magic Block Quilt Patterns ebook offers a collection of 9 illusion quilts that can even be modified for any holiday or special occasion.

If your April Fool’s Day trickery is about creating clever illusion quilts (which is much nicer than leaving a plastic spider on someone’s bath towel), check out this informative article on Quilting Daily. It’s loaded with tips on how quilters can use shape, color, value, and transparency to stitch up some blocks that give a little challenge to our eyes and the brain behind them!

Here’s to a fun-filled April Fool’s Day and some quilting tricks that deliver amazing illusions!

PS: No fooling! Quilting Daily offers free access to all of our Sew Easy Lessons. Whether you’re building a Tumbling Block quilt with set-in seams, or adding a faux-piping to your binding, we have the tips and tricks for success! Each Sew Easy Lesson offers step-by-step photos plus detailed instructions.

You can download just one Sew Easy Lesson or an entire eBook with all 34 Sew Easy Lessons. Visit this blog for free access to any or all of our Sew Easy Lessons!

And make sure to check out our big Scrap Happy scrap pattern sale 4/1 – 4/10 and get loaded up on everything scrappy here!