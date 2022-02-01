APQS Longarm Certification Class Spring 2022- Q&A with Instructor

APQS Longarm Certification Spring 2022 Online Workshop is starting on March 15th!

Quilting is a multi-billion-dollar industry that continues to grow every single year, resulting in thousands of quilt tops longing to be quilted. Whether you want to quilt professionally for others or you simply want to improve your own longarm techniques for yourself, this certification course will give you the tools you need to successfully quilt, using skills that meet or exceed standard quality benchmarks in the quilting industry.

The APQS Certification Class for Fons & Porter is a 14-week-long online class filled with videos, images, and instructions with easy-to-follow steps guided by Dawn Cavanaugh, APQS National Education and Customer Service Director. Share your progress with fellow community members and work with APQS store owner and instructor Myrna Ficken on a private forum in a collaborative and interactive online environment. Submit homework assignments by mail and email for evaluation and credit. Receive feedback and ask questions.

Download the required assignments list with due dates here. *Please note: All assignments must be completed and received by the due date listed to receive the teacher certification.

Why you need to take this workshop:

Each lesson is designed to help you develop the skill set to quilt for yourself or for others using standard industry “quilting quality” benchmarks to measure your achievement.

Clear, concise written support materials accompany each video lesson to help reinforce key points for each lesson.

Knowledge tests at the end of each lesson ensure understanding of key concepts.

Homework assignments are designed to help you improve your quilting skills quickly.

Certification assignments challenge your skills and measure your capabilities to ensure that quality and professionalism are exemplified in your work.

High-quality videos allow you to stop, start, and go back so you can master every technique.

Instructor Myrna Ficken

A little about the instructor:

My name is Myrna Ficken, I an educator and a store for APQS. I have been longarm quilting for 20 years and teaching longarm quilting for most of these years. I will be your grading instructor and will answer all your questions over the 14 weeks of the online workshop. Dawn Cavanaugh teaches the classes but has no other involvement. All questions will be directed to me. So, let get started.

Here is a quick Q&A with the course instructor Myrna:

I receive many questions regarding the class requirements. I will answer those question to give a better understanding of what is involve in the 14-week courses.

Please read all of Dawn’s instructions, watch all the videos and read all of my emails. Doing these things will be helpful to you and to me.

Q) I work full time; will I be able to keep up.

A) Yes, many have done it. It is a very busy class and work.

Q) When do I have access to the classes?

A) You have 24/7 access forever.

Q) What happens if I do not complete my assignment by due date?

A) You will not receive the certification certificate. You will still be getting a priceless education.

Q) What does the certificate do for me?

A) Some want the certification slip to show that they are certified in their profession. If that isn’t important you may work at your own speed if you so choose.

Q) Do I need to make quilts and turn in homework?

A) Yes, there are 2 assignments due every 2 weeks. Most assignments are emailed to me. You will be making approximately 8 quilts and quilt them as specified. Several of the quilts are mailed to me. These quilts are NOT returned. These are donated.

Q) Are the classes done with robotics?

A) No, they are done free motion. You may use stencils.

If you have other questions, please email me at [email protected].

Click here to register today! The March 2021 session of the course starts on March 15th and runs through June 20th. Registration closes on March 22nd.