Anything Sews! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 59

Michelle Freedman joins Tracy, Lori, and Ginger to chat about her journey from fashion designer to quilter, and her position as graphic designer and marketing manager with Maywood Studio. In out Fine Finishes segment, we have a PSA. Stay tuned!

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.

Safety Patrol by Bisa Butler is part of the exhibition currently showing at the Art Institute in Chicago.

Open Studios | Michelle Freedman

Follow Michelle on Instagram @stitchwellandprosper

PSA

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]