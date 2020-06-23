Announcing… The Quilting Arts Podcast

We’re thrilled – over-the-moon, more precisely – to introduce the Quilting Arts Podcast, available shortly through all the usual podcasting channels.

What makes the Quilting Arts Podcast stand apart from other shows about quilting? It is as much about creating unique explores the complex intersection of ideas, influences, and techniques that make art quilting special.

In each episode, co-hosts Vivika Hansen DeNegre and Susan Brubaker Knapp take a deep dive into topics that explore the creativity and passion unique to fiber artists and the art quilting community. Their conversations will venture beyond the surface, from analyzing nuances of techniques to discussing the business side of exhibit curation. They’ll also invite an expert from their wide network of art quilting friends to join them as an Artist in Residence and add perspective to the conversation.

Co-hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre on the set of Quilting Arts TV.

So, what’s in store for the first season? You’ll have to listen to find out, but here is just a little peek into what’s planned:

Art in the Time of Crisis : How art quilters stay involved and keep creative when the world throws them a curve ball

: How art quilters stay involved and keep creative when the world throws them a curve ball Pull out your Pens: How journaling and sketching can influence your quilting

How journaling and sketching can influence your quilting Pivoting: How can your artwork evolve over time?

How can your artwork evolve over time? Artists as Influencers: Passing on your creative passion

Passing on your creative passion Colorful Encouragement: Text on quilts

Meet the Co-Hosts

Susan Brubaker Knapp is a fourth-generation quilter who made her first quilt in 1973 with her mother, a former home economics teacher. It was another 20 years before she made her second quilt and caught the quilting bug for good.



Susan is the long-time host of the PBS show Quilting Arts TV; a sought-after international art quilting teacher; and the founder and co-curator of the “A Better World” exhibition series.

Vivika Hansen DeNegre is the Director of Content for QuiltingDaily.com and leads the creative team behind Quilting Arts Magazine and related titles. When not editing, writing, or showcasing the work of other art quilters, she cooks, gardens, knits, and quilts. Vivika is a currently serves on the board of directors for both Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA) and the Modern Quilt Guild (MQG).

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS

Tips to Access the Quilting Arts Podcast

You can access podcasts using a podcast player app on your smartphone or tablet. To listen on your computer, visit quiltingdaily.com.

To download a podcast player on your phone or tablet, search your device’s App Store. (Example players: Apple Podcast or Stitcher.)

Once the app is installed on your device, open it and use the search function to search for “Quilting Arts Podcast” to subscribe.

Choose the first episode, press play, take a listen, and enjoy the conversation!!

Remember, the first episode is available on Wednesday, 6/24. Please join us for the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Make time for contemporary quilting every day!

