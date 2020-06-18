Announcing a New Quilting Magazine, Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

We are so happy to introduce you to a brand-new publication, Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts!

Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts inaugural issue hits newsstands June 30th. Cover quilt: Modern Vivs by Reed Johnson

Telling a Story – Yours and Ours

Launching June 30, 2020, this magazine features quick and easy projects combined with storytelling elements that make this publication unique. Quick + Easy Quilts is meant to be approachable and the quilts achievable—something welcoming to beginners and still fun for those with more experience. Mixed in with the quilt patterns are personal stories, tips and tools we love, photos from our designers, and maybe even a recipe or two.

Flicker and Flash by Victoria Findlay Wolfe is a great quilt to get your improv on and make it your own.

In addition to our fun and easy patterns, each issue may include:

Baby quilt patterns

“Weekend Warrior” quilts that can be done quickly

Our “pattern plus” offers fun techniques that level up the patterns to make them more challenging.

Quilt patterns that have a fun story, maybe even a recipe

Pre-cut friendly quilt designs

Trendy techniques

We’ll pair two designers with one quilt pattern for a “quilt battle.” How will they make the same quilt in their own unique way?

“Make it Mini” is a bonus mini version of a quilt in our pages.

Traditional quilts made modern, and vice versa

Innovative ways to use panels

A “Beginner Bootcamp” that features tips and products for new quilters

“Tried and True” product picks from our editors

Geraldine Wilkins shares her personal design challenge in making Criss Cross Plaid.

It is time to enjoy something that was made just for you. We invited designers that we know you love to submit quilts and stories to share with the theme “Quilt What You Love” for our first issue, and boy did they deliver!

Designers You Love

Victoria Findlay Wolfe

Kimberly Jolly

Nancy Mahoney

Charisma Horten

Geraldine Wilkins

Scott Flannagan

And so many more!

Thread the Stars by Kimberly Jolly is a fast quilt with a traditional .

Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts is a magazine for every quilter. Filled with colorful projects, stories from the designers themselves, an occasional recipe, beginner-friendly projects to welcome new quilters into the fold, and weekend warrior quilts to finish as a quick gift. We share time-tested products that our editors love, tips and products for beginners, and even some book reviews.



We hope you love this new magazine as much as we loved creating it.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy Mooney

