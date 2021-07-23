A Spooky Reminder Part 1: Halloween Quilting is Coming!

Mwah ah ahhhh, just when you thought the crafting coast was clear we have a spooky little reminder for you— Halloween quilting is coming! We know we’re right smack dab in the dog days of summer, but we already have chilly nights and creepy Halloween quilting projects dancing in our heads like jangly skeletons in a graveyard. Besides, we always opt to give ourselves enough time to turn our quilting dreams into beautiful reality. So buckle up, here’s our first of two Halloween quilting roundups to inspire a festive and quilty Halloween season!

Any Witch Way

These witches are anything but scary on this 24″ x 24″ wall quilt! Their hats entwine in the friendliest way at the quilt center. The easy fusible applique features matching blanket stitching. This quilt is sure to become a spooktacular favorite!

Trick or Treat Banner

Enjoy the Trick or Treat applique banner digital pattern from the Quilting Celebrations Fall 2012 and designed by Patrick Lose. A retro-style jack-o’-lantern with a contemporary makeover takes center stage in this greeting for Halloween beggars.

Halloween Stars

Halloween Stars by Patrick Lose

Enjoy the Halloween Stars quilt digital pattern from Quilting Celebrations Fall 2012 and designed by Patrick Lose. Imagine the possibilities for juvenile, charity, and stash-friendly quilts using this simple design in a variety of color ways.

Crooners

Crooners by Tony Jacobson

Two pumpkins on a picket fence, belt out spooky Halloween songs. Make these crooners for your home entry, to delight your holiday guest. Project designed by Tony Jacobson.

Trick Or Treat Bunting

The trick to making this bunting is choosing just the right Halloween fabrics and the treat is in making it. Use ribbon to display this bunting with Halloween prints and appliquéd letters for the Halloween season. Project by Patrick Lose.

Frankenpillow

Frankenpillow by Patrick Lose

Can’t you just see the little ones carrying this not-so-scary monster around by one of those ears? Appliqué this fun Frankenstein face onto a pillow for this Halloween season. Project by Patrick Lose.