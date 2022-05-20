A Quilty Celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage

At Quilting Daily, we celebrate the artistry and rich experiences of quilters from diverse cultural backgrounds by shining a light on their work. Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month was officially recognized in 1992 (Source: Wikipedia). During May, Americans recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. The AAPI acronym represents millions of Americans, but doesn’t begin to describe their diversity or their contribution to the true tapestry of American culture.

There are many ways in which the American quilt has been influenced by these cultures. Most recognized would likely be Hawaiian applique quilts which are known for the bold and bright contrasts. These textiles, dating back to the early 1800s, depict the flora of the pacific and the elegant work of native Hawaiian makers. Hawaiian quilting exudes with the joy found in color and the satisfaction of a well-laced of stitching. You can read more about the traditional artform on our website.

Many contemporary quiltmakers with ties to Asia also have made an enormous impact on contemporary art quilting, such as Denise Oyama Miller. Her work has been featured in SAQA exhibits, on the pages of Quilting Arts Magazine, and on Quilting Arts TV.

“After the Eclipse” Denise Oyama Miller pays homage to her Japanese ancestry with nature themed quilts.

If the culture and influence of Japan spur your interest, read on to learn more about travel in this marvelous country in an excerpt from an article appearing in the Summer issue of Quilting Arts.

Discover Japan and It’s Textiles

by Martha Wolfe

Where do you find creative inspiration? For some it is a journey of discovery, new sights, new tastes, new friends. Travel is an opportunity to step out of our familiar surroundings and routines and embrace the unknown with heightened curiosity and the possibility of new, unexpected experiences. Whether one is moved by the splendor of a manicured garden, the excitement of bright lights and hightech urban bustle, the peace of an ancient shrine, or the beauty of traditional art and crafts, Japan, in turns, soothes and excites the creative spirit. There are so many new things to explore.

Quilting in Japan: A Recent History

Patchwork quilting, as we know it, had its beginnings in Japan post World War II. Its popularity grew considerably following an American quilt exhibition that toured Japan in the mid-1970s and spread as Japanese quilters embraced a romanticized version of America’s pioneer days. By the mid-1980s, the Japan Handicraft Instructors Association had started a quilt certificate program that continues to this day. According to the Japan Quilt Society (JQS), there are three million active quilters in Japan, whose work ranges from traditional patchwork to modern quilts. Traditionally trained Japanese quiltmaker Mikiko Takase adds that “relatively few Japanese quilters make ‘creative’ (art) quilts. Most make ‘traditional’ Japanese quilts featuring precise structure and beautiful handcrafted stitches. They often draw on the same motifs from nature and Japanese culture seen on traditional kimonos.” The weaving, dyeing techniques, aizome (indigo blue), and subtle plant dyeing shades are used in the quilts. Quilters may also embrace the concept of mottainai, to not waste anything that still has use, thus recycling old kimonos and other remnants in their work.



Over the last 19 years, the Tokyo International Great Quilt Festival, often the cornerstone of textile tours, drew as many as 250,000 visitors annually. Since its final exhibition in 2020, quilters worldwide have waited in anticipation for what is next. The recently established JQS announced they will host two new annual exhibitions starting in 2022.



Planning your trip



For the adventurous, Japan can be very accessible for travelers who want to experience the country on their own. The internet provides all the information you need to plan your own trip and once in Japan—equipped with a mobile phone and appropriate apps—the world is at your fingertips.

Because of technology, language has become less and less of a barrier for international travelers. There are several apps for spoken and written word translation (including Google Translate). In addition, much of the signage you’ll see, particularly in urban areas, has English translation by default. Mapping apps simplify travel with detailed instructions for public transportation, down to which train car to ride in to facilitate a quick connection. There are apps to book train tickets, find restaurants, and phone home for free, just to name a few.

For solo travelers who want to be part of a like-minded group or those who just prefer a curated tour of Japan, there are companies that provide a fixed itinerary to many sites of interest to quilters and textile artists. They provide the advantage of having the arrangements—hotels, transportation, and admission tickets—organized for you and a knowledgeable local guide to provide detailed context and help navigate any issues that might arise. With many itineraries and departures throughout the year, you have the flexibility to find a time that works best for you and is tailored to your interests.

Read more in the upcoming issue of Quilting Arts Summer 2022!