A Quilting Garden | Quilt & Tell Podcast

Gyleen X. Fitzgerald joins Tracy, Lori and Ginger for the show. She talks about color, quilting during a pandemic, how many projects she has going at any particular time, and what she thinks about working on projects you hate. You will love it. Meanwhile, the hosts discuss the projects they are working on and read a few letters from listeners. Don’t miss the final segment where the next Quiltin’ Bee is announced!

Open Studios | Gyleen X. Fitzgerald

Gyleen X. Fitzgerald

Look for Gyleen and her quilt A Game and Cat and Mouse in the pages of the May/June issue of Quiltmaker magazine.

Gyleen’s Website: www.colourfulstitches.com

Facebook Groups: Gyleen’s Quilting in Colourful Stitches and Gyleen’s Polygon Affair

Quilt & Tell Quiltin’ Bee

The date for the next Quiltin’ Bee is scheduled for National Quilting Day March 20th at 11am MST (1pm est/10am PST) Register to join the fun!

