A Quilting Daily Thanksgiving: What We’re Thankful For

It’s Thanksgiving Day and we’re feeling all the feels this year. As we look back at the previous eleven months and anticipate the upcoming holiday season and into the next year, we realized that there’s just so much to be thankful for! So much so that as an editorial team we decided to give you a glimpse into some of our lives and tell you about some of the things that we’re feeling especially grateful for this year. And whether you’re celebrating with friends and family, keeping it close and intimate, if you have to work, or prefer ordering pizza, however you’re celebrating Thanksgiving today, we hope that you’re feeling the gratitude bubbling over as well. Happy Thanksgiving from our Quilting Daily family to yours!

I am grateful for my happy, healthy, and growing family. I have a two-year-old grandson PLUS two new grands this fall. My granddaughter was born in September—that’s us in the photo when she was five days old!—and a grandson is also expected right before Thanksgiving. Perfectly timed for the holiday of thanks and cheer. My heart is so full!

Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor

As we experience shortages, slowdowns, and inflation, I’m overwhelmed with thankfulness for the abundance of things of importance already in my possession. I’m reminded of simple things like the reciprocated love of family and friends, of enough. And for a granddaughter who started her life in a flight-for-life helicopter a year ago celebrating her first birthday a few days ago!

Valerie Uland, Editor, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting



Family wedding. Photo credit: Cait Swithers Photo + Film

I’m sensing a bit of a theme amongst our team. I think this last year or so has reminded us of what really is most important­–our family and our connections to people. Our family has grown in the last year with two weddings and I’ll be getting married next year! I’m so thankful for all the wonderful people that I call family, either by blood or by choice.

Denise Starck, Editorial Director, Quilting

A lot of people think we sew all day here at Quilting Daily, and boy, we all wish that were the case! For me, I’m mostly answering e-mails, working on outlines and scripts, coming up with timelines and schedules, drafting budgets, chasing invoices, reviewing video footage, writing copy and formatting blogs…

But recently, I did get to sew on the job.

After filming a quilt-along with Kimberly Bennefield, I was fired up to sew a version of her quilt BarGelato. There was a half yard cut of one of the Maywood Gelato ombre prints leftover, so I modified the pattern to use that, whipping it up over the weekend.

And then we had a Sneak Peek with Sonoma Wool Company, so I figured I could test their wool batting with my quilt.

And there was a Sneak Peek of the Cutie frame from the Grace Company, so I figured I could use my quilt as a free-motion sample.

I brought in my sewing machine from home, as well as my version of BarGelato, and actually sewed at work…on camera. I finished that quilt using that delicious wool batting, free-motioning happily on that frame, and gotta say—I’m one lucky lady.

I’m grateful for the work I do every day. The tools and notions I’ve had the opportunity to test, the techniques I’ve learned from Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman as I’ve produced “Love of Quilting,” the creativity I’m exposed to working with quilters like Kimberly Bennefield and Scott Flanagan on quilt-alongs, the happy chance to share office space with some wonderful quilters and talk FABRIC—all of this is pretty special.

Vanessa Lyman, Producer, Quilting Daily and “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting”

I have so much to be grateful for, especially this year. I’m grateful for my family, my friends, and my health. I’m grateful I got to start a fun, interesting job that I enjoy, working with kind, creative people. I’m grateful for amazing fabrics that inspire me to turn them into cozy quilts, and for any time I can spend quiltmaking!

Gigi Levsen, Editor, McCall’s Quilting

These are some of our thankful’s this year. What are you thankful for?