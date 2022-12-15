A Quilting Daily Christmas: Our Favorite Holiday Quilt Patterns & Recipes
The Christmas spirit is officially upon us so it’s time to break out our favorite holiday quilt patterns and recipes! Visions of peanut brittle and quilting by the fire are dancing in our heads, and we’re doing our absolute best to stay on task — with varying levels of success. Today we wanted to share with you some of our favorite holiday patterns and recipes. From tree skirts to bed quilts and yummy Christmas treats that you can share with those you love, these are just a few of our favorite things.
Valerie Uland: Editor, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting
I pull this quilt out of my storage chifforobe every Christmas. The cheerful colors and lighthearted prints always make me smile and give a quick jumpstart to decorating for the season. One of my favorite ways to make a quilt is to re-imagine a vintage quilt block with new fabrics and layouts. I especially love the look of quilts with curved piecing, and (sometimes!) enjoy the challenge of that technique. I made this quilt based on a pattern that featured the Mill Wheel block that was originally published in McCall’s Quilting July/August 1996 issue.
My husband and I raised four children, so there were quite a few teachers to remember every year at Christmastime! The Banana Nut Bread recipe I’m sharing here has been in my family for generations, and the single recipe divided by three makes perfect mini-loaves for gift giving. My ultra-simple presentation was to wrap the loaves in colored plastic wrap (once it was completely cooled) and apply Christmas gift to/from stickers to each; I would load them all in a large basket and make my gift-giving rounds.
Banana Nut Bread Recipe
1 ¾ cups flour
1 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
2/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup vegetable shortening
2 eggs
2 tablespoons milk
1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 3, brown/spotted)
¼ cup chopped nuts (optional)
Now for the steps on how to make the most delicious banana bread you’ll ever eat!
1
Stir together flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Set aside.
2
In a mixer bowl beat sugar and shortening with electric mixer until light, scraping sides of bowl often. Add eggs, one at a time, and the milk, beating until smooth after each addition. Add flour mixture and banana alternately to creamed mixture, beating until smooth after each addition. Fold in nuts.
3
Turn batter into a lightly greased 8” x 4” x 2” loaf pan. Bake in a 350° oven for 60-65 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center come out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool. For easier slicing, wrap and store overnight.
Makes one loaf.
Note: For 6 mini loaves (5” x 2 ½” x 2”), double above recipe and bake about 30 minutes.
Denise McKenna: Quilting Daily Editorial Director
I am not good at making scrappy quilts – there I said it! I love the look of them however, and greatly appreciate the delightful beauty of all those fabrics coming together in one quilt, I just have a hard time achieving it myself. I think my design training kicks in and I try to be too matchy and I just get frustrated. Not the case with what is probably my all-time favorite Christmas quilt, The Right Slice. I LOVE how this quilt turned out and it lives on my bed from Thanksgiving to New Years. It’s super easy and guaranteed to make a dent in your stash.
In my family, we also have a favorite holiday treat to make and give to our friends and family. Homemade peanut brittle is my go-to gift for the holidays. Wrapped up in a pretty little cellophane bag or packed in a holiday tin and it’s ready to go! Click here to download the recipe.
Gigi Levsen: Editor, McCall’s Quilting
Ever since I made the Star of Wonder Christmas Tree skirt, it’s become a big part of the celebrations leading up to Christmas in my house. Once we set up the tree and put the skirt under it, we decorate the tree with lights and ornaments, then we sit back admire our work while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa. The tree skirt is a simple pattern but looks fantastic; if you’d like to make it a part of your holiday celebrations you can download the pattern here.
My hot cocoa recipe is simple and easily customized but delicious and satisfying.
Gigi’s Hot Cocoa
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/8 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla extract
4 cup milk (or your choice of milk alternative)
Now, how to make this delicious drink?
1
Combine ingredients in a medium saucepan and heat on medium, stirring constantly, making sure the chocolate chips melt into the mixture. Remove from heat just before it comes to a boil and serve with your favorite toppings.
And there you go! Delicious hot cocoa that will bring a smile to your face.
Vivika DeNegre: Director of Content, Quilting Daily
My family celebrates is Scandinavian heritage every year at the holidays with festive decorations, Danish flags hung on the tree, and these amazing spice cookies. The secret ingredient? Black pepper! I love this Christmas Traditions pattern featuring Dala horses – it would look lovely with all our traditional décor for the season!
Pfeffernuesse (Danish/German Pepper Cookies)
3 sticks butter
½ tsp cloves
1 ½ cup sugar
½ tsp black pepper
½ cup molasses
2 tsp cinnamon
¼ cup whiskey (or milk)
½ tsp baking soda
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp anise extract
5 ½ cups flour
What are some of your favorite holiday quilt patterns, recipes, or traditions? Let us know in the comments below!
