The Christmas spirit is officially upon us so it’s time to break out our favorite holiday quilt patterns and recipes! Visions of peanut brittle and quilting by the fire are dancing in our heads, and we’re doing our absolute best to stay on task — with varying levels of success. Today we wanted to share with you some of our favorite holiday patterns and recipes. From tree skirts to bed quilts and yummy Christmas treats that you can share with those you love, these are just a few of our favorite things.

Valerie Uland: Editor, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting

I pull this quilt out of my storage chifforobe every Christmas. The cheerful colors and lighthearted prints always make me smile and give a quick jumpstart to decorating for the season. One of my favorite ways to make a quilt is to re-imagine a vintage quilt block with new fabrics and layouts. I especially love the look of quilts with curved piecing, and (sometimes!) enjoy the challenge of that technique. I made this quilt based on a pattern that featured the Mill Wheel block that was originally published in McCall’s Quilting July/August 1996 issue.

My husband and I raised four children, so there were quite a few teachers to remember every year at Christmastime! The Banana Nut Bread recipe I’m sharing here has been in my family for generations, and the single recipe divided by three makes perfect mini-loaves for gift giving. My ultra-simple presentation was to wrap the loaves in colored plastic wrap (once it was completely cooled) and apply Christmas gift to/from stickers to each; I would load them all in a large basket and make my gift-giving rounds.

Banana Nut Bread Recipe