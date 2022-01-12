A Modern Quilting Masterpiece: Quilt Along with Heather Black!

Get excited for QuiltCon 2022 by quilting-along with Heather Black of Quiltachussetts! For a short time, her award-winning Urban Trek quilt pattern will be FREE, along with 4 two-part videos and the chance to win gorgeous fabric from Spoonflower.

Whether from the pages of Modern Patchwork’s March/April 2017 issue, or as the 1st place winner of Use of Negative Space at Modern QuiltCon in 2018, you may recognize Heather Black’s quilt, Urban Trek.

The original color story for Urban Trek won first prize for Use of Negative Space at the 2018 QuiltCon.

Heather’s innovative quilt designs are always eye-catching, representing the best of modern quilting aesthetics! The way she combines shape and line, color and symmetry, contrast and scale always results in a fresh and surprising quilt.

Heather Black on the set for the Urban Trek quilt-along!

For this 2022 quilt-along, she decided to re-visit Urban Trek, partnering with Spoonflower to re-create it in three color stories—Navy, Mustard, and Berry. In this quilt-along, Heather uses a combination of prints from independent designers on Spoonflower, as well as Spoonflower’s newly released solids in their Petal Signature Cottons.

Three new color stories—Navy, Mustard, and Berry—using Spoonflower prints and solids.

The three new colorways tell completely different design stories, each with its own compelling twist.

In addition to practical advice on piecing to top, the videos in Heather’s quilt-along include in-depth advice and insight into how the elements and principles of design work. You’ll learn by example what goes into the design of an award-winning quilt.

The patchwork in Urban Trek combines unusual shapes and sizes, and Heather’s advice on piecing it all together is eye-opening!

Urban Trek is the kind of quilt that stops people in their tracks, and reminds you of all the reasons you love modern quilting. Get re-inspired by quilting along with Heather!

From January 12 through March 16, 2022, the quilt-along is completely FREE! Sign up to access to the Urban Trek quilt pattern, Heather’s tutorial videos, and also be entered to be one of three winners of a prize package from Spoonflower:

A fat quarter bundle of Petal Signature Cotton™ prints from the color stories featured in this video series PLUS 6 yards of Spoonflower’s Petal Signature Cotton™ Solids in coordinating colors!