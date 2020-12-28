A Guilt-Free Week of Quilting: Warmth of Our Stars Quilt-Along

Indulgence week—that’s what I call this strange, limbo-like time between Christmas and New Year’s. The pressure is off at work, your social obligations are on pause, the Christmas tree can stay up a while longer, and the leftovers (and cookies!) will last you all week.

Because you’re a quilter, this means one thing: 6 days of guilt-free binge sewing.

Don’t waste it on a stale project from your UFO list! You have until January 7 to sign up for Scott Flanagan’s Warmth of Stars Quilt-Along—absolutely free!

Scott’s Warmth of Our Stars quilt pattern is a full-sized cozy masterpiece. Scott loves to design patterns around pre-cuts, and Warmth of Our Stars proves that guy knows his way around a 2-1/2” strips! Every block in this quilt is constructed from strips, from the center star to the unusual dancing stars. It’s a perfect pattern for your 2-1/2” rolls.

The pattern is being serialized in Love of Quilting magazine, but if you sign up for the quilt-along, you get the PDF of the pattern—no waiting!—AND the videos.

Pattern includes a complete materials list, detailed instructions, and clear diagrams.

The videos (did I mentioned they are FREE until January 7?!) add a lot to the pattern. Scott’s advice on adapting techniques to flannel, as well as certain shortcuts, are all eye-opening. And—maybe this is just me—but I could watch Scott’s freemotion quilting for hours. His feathering on is effortless! I was so intrigued by his overview of battings that I’ve actually switched to a different batt for my next quilt.

The videos just add so much instructional color—Scott has some excellent tips and advice!

If you’ve never tried out flannels, make this wintery week the time to start! The quilts are so cozy, and Bonnie Sullivan’s Woolies from Maywood Studio are just excellent. They’re flannels designed for quilters—a little thinner that standard flannels so they act more like quilting cotton, and they colors and prints are just delightful. Best of all, when you sign up for the quilt-along, you’ll be entered into sweepstakes to win a fat quarter bundle of Bonnie Sullivan’s Woolies, in the juiciest colors and most perfect prints!

Sew up the coziest rainbow ever!

And—to make your guilt-free sewing even better—if you sign up before January 7, you’ll also be entered to win a 3160 QDC-T sewing machine from Janome!

Designed with quilters in mind, this full-sized machine weighs only 12 pounds. Perfect for classes and guild events!

And here’s a little bonus for you. Because leftovers are one of the BEST parts of ‘Indulgence Week,’ Scott has a variation to share with you. After we taped the videos, he went home and sewed a second quilt, and used the leftover scraps to sew a piano-key border. Consider trying THAT with your flannel scraps!

A flannel quilt will quickly become the family favorite. Prepare to snuggle!

The pattern will be serialized in Love of Quilting magazine throughout 2021, but get the pattern AND the video for free for a brief time—from November 16, 2020 through January 27 2021!