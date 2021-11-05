A Feast for Your Eyes: Gobble Gobble

What’s better than a day to kick back and stuff yourself full of mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and…turkey?

Several years ago, I switched to a vegetarian diet and I sometimes “cheated” at Thanksgiving by including that savory meat on my plate. (Mostly because it was too challenging trying to explain my new way of eating to family and friends—especially at holidays.) But now I have favorite fall recipes I can make and share–and the only turkey I might cook up is a fun quilt like Sara Gallegos’s Gobble Gobble. This little guy might be the only turkey invited to my Thanksgiving festivities this year!

Sara Gallegos’s Gobble Gobble.

To make your own Gobble Gobble from Love of Quilting’s Nov/Dec 2021 issue, you’ll want to grab an assortment of prints with fall themes and colors from your stash. The turkey uses a lot of solid scraps. But if your leftover scraps aren’t as plentiful as the leftovers in your fridge the day after Thanksgiving, then get creative! Flip the fabrics over and consider exposing the back of the fabric instead!

Flip over fabrics for more variety.

Are you new to fusible appliqué? Then you’ll want to check out Sara’s tips for using an appliqué pressing sheet to assemble her turkey in episode 3813 of our Love of Quilting TV 3800 series.

An appliqué pressing mat is a great tool for arranging patches.

Use those rich, fall prints to frame your turkey block with a fancy braided border. And for a little extra holiday pizzazz, why not embellish your quilt top with some fancy threads, decorative stitching, and creative quilting motifs?

A braided border makes the perfect frame!

We pictured Gobble Gobble as a wall hanging. But wouldn’t he be adorable as a centerpiece to your festive Thanksgiving table setting?

The perfect place to showcase your Gobble Gobble!

(Hmmm…I think this little guy could use a bit of stuffing—Trapunto-style!)

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

