A Fall Bucket List: 3 Projects We Can’t Wait to Dive Into

With Labor Day marking the unofficial start of the autumn season, we have our sights set on some fall projects that we can’t wait to get our hands on. The transition into fall and winter quilting is one of our favorite times of the year, and this year UFO’s seem to be the name of the game. Check out what the editorial team is up to this fall and let us know what’s on your to-do list as well!

I have LOTS of unfinished quilt tops (we won’t be discussing just how many–but it would wipe out my savings account if I sent them all to a longarmer!) I’ve tried a variety of techniques to quilt these myself. Perhaps this would be a good time to test some quilting rulers designed especially for use with domestic sewing machines. If I practice on my smaller quilt tops, I might even hit my 2021 New Year’s resolution of finishing 15 UFOs by the end of the year.

Eileen Fowler, Editor of Love of Quilting

I have a bunch of UFOs that are on the list for Autumn and Winter. Tops to quilt, blocks on the design wall to sew together, but the “fresh” goal I have my eye on is ombre fabric! In 2018, I purchased an ombre fabric without a plan, and as result, it’s been hanging around, nagging me. But we just filmed a quilt-along with Kimberly Bennefield (sign-ups launching 30 September, and patterns + video completely free through November 10!) called BarGelato that combines ombres with a simplified bargello design. THAT’S what’s going to happen in my sewing room, friends!

Ombre fabrics, here I come! (As soon as I finish everything else…)

Vanessa Lyman, Producer, Quilting Daily

Since both of my daughters have new homes, my Labor Day “laboring” will include some cute throw pillows to add a little coziness to their abodes. I just love this Dresden Wedge pillow that can be made from either precut 10” squares or scraps. The tufted center will be a new thing for me, but I can’t wait to learn how to do it!

Annette Falvo

UFO’s, throw pillows, ombre, and more! The fall season is the perfect time to dive into some projects that you’ve been meaning to get to or finish up those projects from earlier in the year. If you’re feeling the fall vibes, our Fall Quilts Pattern Collection might be just the inspiration you’ve been looking for!